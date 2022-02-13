Sooners in the NFL: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Bobby Evans win Super Bowl LVI despite Joe Mixon's TD pass

Former Oklahoma outside linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and offensive lineman Bobby Evans won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night despite the efforts of fellow former Sooners Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Mixon, formerly an OU running back from 2015-16, ran the ball 15 times for 72 yards and added five receptions for one yard. He also completed one pass for six yards and a touchdown on a trick play that swung the momentum Cincinnati’s way early in the eventual 23-20 loss.
With just under six minutes left in the second quarter, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow pitched the ball backward to Mixon, who then completed a 6-yard pass to receiver Tee Higgins in the back of the end zone, shrinking the Rams’ lead to only four points.
That was cool. 😁#SuperBowl on NBC pic.twitter.com/QtR4XPQKLx— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 14, 2022
Okoronkwo finished the contest with one total tackle, and Bobby Evans and the Rams offensive line allowed only two sacks on the night. Perine also ran the ball two times for zero yards. Former OU linebacker Jordan Evans of the Bengals did not suit up due to injury.
