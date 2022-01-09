 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray throws for 240 yards, 1 touchdown; Cardinals drop finale to Seahawks 38-30

  • Updated
  • 0
Kyler Murray

Redshirt junior quarterback Kyler Murray smiles after running the ball in for a touchdown during the game against Kansas Nov. 17.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks 38-30 on Sunday.

Murray completed 28-of-39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards on five carries. Murray’s lone touchdown came early in the third quarter when he found running back James Conner for a 20-yard connection to even up the score.

Murray finished the regular season portion of his Pro Bowl campaign with over 3,600 total yards and 29 total touchdowns in just 13 games. Murray also became the first player in NFL history to record over 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons.

On top of his record-breaking statline, Murray was able to lead the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Murray and Arizona ended the season as the fifth seed in the NFC and will travel to Los Angeles to take on the division rival Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

