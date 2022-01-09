Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray throws for 240 yards, 1 touchdown; Cardinals drop finale to Seahawks 38-30

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks 38-30 on Sunday.
Murray completed 28-of-39 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 35 yards on five carries. Murray’s lone touchdown came early in the third quarter when he found running back James Conner for a 20-yard connection to even up the score.
James Conner will not be denied. @AZCardinals tie the game! 📺: #SEAvsAZ on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/dQV7ZSlgFj— NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022
Murray finished the regular season portion of his Pro Bowl campaign with over 3,600 total yards and 29 total touchdowns in just 13 games. Murray also became the first player in NFL history to record over 70 passing touchdowns and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons.
Kyler Murray is the first player in NFL history to have 70+ passing TD and 20+ rushing TD in his first three seasons. pic.twitter.com/JHSsh8n3aT— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 9, 2022
On top of his record-breaking statline, Murray was able to lead the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since 2015. Murray and Arizona ended the season as the fifth seed in the NFC and will travel to Los Angeles to take on the division rival Rams in the first round of the playoffs.
