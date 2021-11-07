Sooners in the NFL: Kyler Murray ruled out for Cardinals' game against 49ers with ankle injury

Former OU and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not play in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a sprained left ankle, per a team announcement. ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported Murray would be out.
Inactives for Week 9: pic.twitter.com/hleaA7jKez— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 7, 2021
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins both inactive today.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 7, 2021
Murray’s injury came in the Cardinals’ Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers. He was originally listed as day-to-day, which was later changed to questionable according to ESPN. Murray was expected to test his ankle during pregame warmups before the Cardinals staff made a final decision.
Murray had not practiced Wednesday, Thursday nor in the open portion of Friday’s practice. Murray leads the NFL in completion percentage at 77.4 percent and boasts the league’s lowest off-target percentage in the pocket this season.
Arizona will now look to backup quarterback Colt McCoy to help the team rebound from its first loss of the season. The Cardinals and the 49ers are set to kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT in San Francisco.
