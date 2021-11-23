Sooners in the NFL: James Winchester signs 2-year extension with Kansas City, becomes NFL's highest-paid long snapper

Kansas City has signed former Oklahoma long snapper James Winchester to a two-year contract extension, his agent, Ken Sarnoff, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.
Kansas City Chiefs have signed their long snapper, James Winchester, to a two-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid player at his position, his agent @KenSarnoff told espn.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021
The extension makes Winchester the highest paid long snapper in the NFL. The former Sooner joined Kansas City in 2015 and hasn’t missed a game since then.
Winchester came to Oklahoma as a walk-on receiver in 2008. He then made the transition to long snapper in 2009 and continued down that path for the rest of his college career.
Winchester and Kansas City will enjoy a bye week following a four game win streak that has elevated them to first place in the AFC West.
