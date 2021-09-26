Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield leads Browns to 26-6 defeat of Bears

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.
Mayfield finished on 19-of-31 passing for 246 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old also finished with a decent 97.0 passer rating. On the ground, Mayfield rushed for a season-high 31 yards on four carries.
CJ McCollum showing his support to OBJ and Baker Mayfield 🤝@obj @bakermayfield (via @CJMcCollum) pic.twitter.com/tfqhofMjfF— Overtime (@overtime) September 26, 2021
The 2018 first overall pick was also sacked five times by the Bears, twice by star outside linebacker Khalil Mack.
KHALIL MACK SACKS BAKER ON 4TH DOWN😤(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/db4EgSe2CS— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 26, 2021
Right before halftime, the Browns scored their first touchdown of the day behind a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper. That gave Cleveland a seven-point lead heading into the locker room.
Throw it up to @AustinHooper18!📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX📲: Browns mobile app pic.twitter.com/0OIk6WSFfp— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 26, 2021
TD, #Browns -- Baker to Hooper @NextGenStats pic.twitter.com/25DzYiR2Oo— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 26, 2021
Cleveland proceeded to outscore the Bears 13-3 in the second half behind three field goals and a 29-yard rushing touchdown from running back Kareem Hunt.
The Browns improved their record to 2-1, with their next game taking place at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 3, against the Minnesota Vikings on CBS.
