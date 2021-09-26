You are the owner of this article.
Sooners in the NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield leads Browns to 26-6 defeat of Bears

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Sooners fall to Georgia in the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield helped lead the Cleveland Browns to a 26-6 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Mayfield finished on 19-of-31 passing for 246 yards and one touchdown. The 26-year-old also finished with a decent 97.0 passer rating. On the ground, Mayfield rushed for a season-high 31 yards on four carries.

The 2018 first overall pick was also sacked five times by the Bears, twice by star outside linebacker Khalil Mack.

Right before halftime, the Browns scored their first touchdown of the day behind a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper. That gave Cleveland a seven-point lead heading into the locker room.

Cleveland proceeded to outscore the Bears 13-3 in the second half behind three field goals and a 29-yard rushing touchdown from running back Kareem Hunt.

The Browns improved their record to 2-1, with their next game taking place at noon CT on Sunday, Oct. 3, against the Minnesota Vikings on CBS.

