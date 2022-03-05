 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sooners in the NBA: Former OU guards Trae Young, Buddy Hield continue hot second half, Austin Reaves struggles as starter

  • Updated
  • 0
Trae and Buddy

Former Sooners Trae Young and Buddy Hield at the game against UCLA Sept. 8, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Four former Sooners participated in NBA action from Feb. 26-March 4. 

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield continued their strong post-All-Star break performances, whereas Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin struggled. 

Griffin's Nets (32-32) are in eighth place while Young's Hawks (31-32) are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. Hield's Pacers (22-43), on the other hand, are playing for an advantage in the draft lottery, as they're out of postseason contention. In the Western Conference, Reaves' Lakers (22-43) sit in ninth place.

Here's a look at the former OU players' performances: 

Trae Young (4 games): 34 points, 9.5 assists, 41.9 3-point shooting on 7.8 attempts

Young had a monster week. To start, Young scored 41 points on 70.8 percent shooting to go along with 11 assists in a 127-100 blowout win against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Feb. 26. Next, against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, March 1, Young scored 31 points in a 107-98 loss. 

Young followed up with 39 points and 13 assists in a 130-124 win over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 3. To finish off the week, Young scored 25 points on 22 shots with eight assists in a 117-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday, March 4. 

Buddy Hield (4 games): 18 points, 5.5 assists, 5 rebounds

Hield continues to play well for his new team. In a 128-107 lopsided win over the Celtics on Sunday, Feb. 27, Hield finished with 21 points, four assists and six rebounds. The following day against the Orlando Magic saw Hield total 18 points and six assists in a 119-103 loss.

Against the Magic again on Wednesday, March 2, Hield finished with 17 points and six rebounds in a 122-114 overtime win. Hield’s finished the week with a 111-106 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 4, as he scored 16 points with nine assists and seven rebounds.

Blake Griffin (2 games): 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds

Griffin appeared in just two games this week, both losses and both against the Toronto Raptors. On Monday, Feb. 28, Griffin scored six points. On Tuesday, March 1, Griffin finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Austin Reaves (3 games): 4.3 points, 27.8 field goal percentage 

Reaves looked like a rookie this week as he scored just 13 points in 64 minutes in three losses. Against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Feb. 27, Reaves finished with just two points in a 123-95 loss.

On Tuesday, March 1, Reaves scored two points and committed four fouls in a 109-104 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. In a 132-111 blowout loss to the LA Clippers on Thursday, March 3, Reaves finished with nine points and three assists. 

Up Next

  • Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers against Golden State Warriors - 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 5 on ABC

  • Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics - 12 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6 on ABC

  • Hield’s Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards - 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, March 6

  • Young’s Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons - 6 p.m. CT on Monday, March 7

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments