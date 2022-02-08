 Skip to main content
Sooners in the NBA: Former OU guard Buddy Hield being traded from Sacramento Kings to Indiana Pacers, per report

  • Updated
Buddy Hield

Former OU guard Buddy Hield plays for the Sacramento Kings in their game against the OKC Thunder Feb. 27.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Former Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield is being traded to the Indiana Pacers by the Sacramento Kings, according to a Tuesday report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hield is part of a six-player deal between the Kings and Pacers, which is sending him, guard Tyrese Haliburton and forward Tristan Thompson to Indiana for guards Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday and forward Domantas Sabonis.

This is the second time Hield has been involved in a trade, the first time being during his rookie season in 2017 when the New Orleans Pelicans included him in a package that landed them center DeMarcus Cousins.

The sixth-year-guard has averaged 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and has shot 40 percent from 3-point range on 7.6 attempts throughout his career. This season, Hield has averaged career lows in field goal percentage at 38.2 percent and 3-point percentage at 36.8 percent while averaging 14.4 points and four rebounds in 55 games.

Hield played four seasons at OU from 2012-'16 before being taken No. 6 overall by New Orleans in the 2016 NBA Draft. In 132 college games, Hield averaged 17.4 points, five rebounds and shot 39 percent from three on 6.8 attempts a game. Hield’s final season saw the Sooners lose in the NCAA Tournament Final Four to Villanova.

