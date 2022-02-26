Sooners in the NBA: Buddy Hield nails 5 3-pointers, Austin Reaves earns 1st career start

Four former Sooners appeared in one game each from Feb. 19-25 after the All-Star weekend concluded.
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young played in just one game but was part of the All-Star festivities, as he participated in the 3-point shooting contest and was an All-Star starter. Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield had one of his best scoring outputs of the season. Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin struggled to get minutes. Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves continued to climb the team’s rotation with his first start.
Griffin's Nets (31-29) currently hold the eighth seed and Young's Hawks (28-31) are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, Hield's Pacers (20-41) look toward the NBA draft lottery in the East, as they likely won't make the postseason. In the Western Conference, Reaves' Lakers (27-32) are in ninth place, clinging to a playoff opportunity.
Here's a look at how the former OU standouts performed in the last week:
Trae Young (1 game): 14 points, 10 assists
Young’s only game came against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, Feb. 24. He performed poorly coming out of the All-Star break, as he finished with just 14 points on 3-of-17 shooting with 10 assists in a 112-108 loss.
Ayo Dosunmo lost Trae Young with the handle 🥶 pic.twitter.com/UOjsJCrPn0— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 25, 2022
Trae Young last night: 3-of-17 shooting, four turnovers. Ayo Dosunmu was playing great on-ball defense. pic.twitter.com/xW6DpKZpms— Steph Noh (@StephNoh) February 25, 2022
The highlights of the week for Young came during All-Star weekend. Young participated in the Mountain Dew 3-point Contest but lost in the finals. However, he finished with 13 points and 10 assists in the All-Star Game.
Trae Young advances to the 3-Point Contest Finals after this CLUTCH three eliminates Patty Mills 🔥pic.twitter.com/vW0Lm3JdiO— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2022
Buddy Hield (1 game): 29 points, 5 assists, 7 rebounds
In one of his most complete games of the season, Hield finished with 29 points, five assists and seven rebounds on 12-of-21 shooting in a 129-125 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, Feb. 25. The 29 points are the second-most points Hield has scored in a game this season.
🎯🎯🎯12-point third quarter from @buddyhield. pic.twitter.com/O8l3YoXvxF— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) February 26, 2022
Blake Griffin (1 game): 1 rebound
Griffin appeared in just seven minutes in a 129-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, Feb. 24. He went 0-for-2 from the field and grabbed one rebound.
Austin Reaves (1 game): 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
In his sole game of the week, Reaves played a season-high 33 minutes and earned his first-career start in a 105-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday, Feb. 25. In the game, Reaves finished with six points, three rebounds and two blocks.
AUSTIN REAVES REJECTS REGGIE 😱(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/xCOk5MS8qK— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 26, 2022
Up Next
- Young’s Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors - 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 26
- Griffin’s Brooklyn Nets at Milwaukee Bucks - 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Feb. 26 on ABC
- Hield’s Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics - 4 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 27
- Reaves’ Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - 9 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 27 on ESPN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.