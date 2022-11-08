Sooners in NFL: Joe Mixon scores 5 touchdowns, Jalen Hurts leads Eagles to victory in Week 9

A total of 15 Sooners participated in Week 9 of NFL action.
Joe Mixon’s dominant five-touchdown performance propelled the Cincinnati Bengals to a 42-21 win over the Carolina Panthers, while Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Houston Texans to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks at home and running back Rhamondre Stevenson had a highlight-reel play in the New England Patriots’ victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Here’s a look at their performances:
Joe Mixon
Running back Joe Mixon was an unstoppable force Sunday against the Panthers, recording five total touchdowns for the first time in his career. Mixon’s 22 rushes for 153 yards was a breakout performance. Prior to Sunday’s game, Mixon had not rushed for over 100 yards this season.
Relive every fantasy point from Joe Mixon's legendary game 🔥 (@GEICO) pic.twitter.com/ttWWFyF542— NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 8, 2022
Jalen Hurts
On Thursday night, Jalen Hurts continued to impress, passing for 243 yards on 21-of-27 attempts with two touchdowns and no interceptions during the Eagles’ 29-17 win over the Texans. Philadelphia improved to 8-0 on the season.
Who else? @goedert33 #PHIvsHOU | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/1X9k1QMiXh— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2022
Rhamondre Stevenson
Running back Rhamondre Stevenson scored again Sunday in the Patriots’ 26-3 win over the Colts. He finished the game with 15 carries for 60 yards and recorded three receptions for 10 yards, including a one-handed touchdown from 10 yards out.
What a grab, @dreeday32 😮📺: #INDvsNE on @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/3QfUzc2ImX— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 6, 2022
Kyler Murray
Kyler Murray completed 25-for-35 passes with 175 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Cardinals’ 32-21 loss to the Seahawks. With the loss, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West at 3-6.
That @K1 to @DeAndreHopkins connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lwtb8npIXB— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2022
Baker Mayfield
Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield replaced P.J. Walker during halftime of Carolina’s 42-21 loss to the Bengals. He finished 14-of-20 with 155 yards and two touchdowns.
First NFL TD for TMJ pic.twitter.com/jGA67erfzg— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 6, 2022
Other performances:
Bengals running back Samaje Perine carried the ball six times for 51 yards.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murrary Jr. had six total tackles, including a tackle for loss.
Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips had two tackles against the New York Jets.
Houston Texans linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recorded one tackle against the Eagles.
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way averaged 48 yards on five punts, including a touchback.
Cody Ford started at left guard for the Cardinals.
Bobby Evans started at right tackle for the Los Angeles Rams.
Creed Humphrey started at center for Kansas City.
Orlando Brown started at left tackle for Kansas City.
Ben Powers started at left guard for the Baltimore Ravens.
