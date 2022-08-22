 Skip to main content
Sooners in NFL: Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield named Carolina Panthers week 1 starter

  • Updated
Baker Mayfield

Former OU quarterback Baker Mayfield during his youth football camp in Norman on June 28, 2022. 

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Former Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield will be the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback, the team announced Monday. 

Mayfield was traded to Carolina from the Cleveland Browns on July 6 for a 2024 conditional fifth-round draft pick. He requested a trade from Cleveland after it acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans to replace Mayfield. 

Last season, he completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Mayfield spent most of the 2021 season playing through a torn labrum he suffered in a week two contest against Houston. He enters his fifth NFL season after spending his last four in Cleveland. 

Mayfield spent three seasons at Oklahoma from 2015-17, winning the Heisman Trophy in his final season. He’ll make his debut for Carolina against his former team, Cleveland, on Sunday, Sept. 11, at noon CT on CBS.

