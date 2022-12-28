Sooners in NFL: Baker Mayfield leads Rams to rout of Broncos, CeeDee Lamb goes over 100 yards in Week 16

A total of 30 Sooners participated in Week 16 of NFL action.
After last week’s struggles, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield bounced back and earned a win for his team.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon both produced standout performances on Saturday. Houston Texans defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had a major defensive presence. All three players helped secure wins for their squads.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts missed an important divisional matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday due to a shoulder sprain sustained in Week 15. Hurts is currently labeled as “questionable” for the team’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints at noon on Jan. 1.
Here’s a look at performances from OU players across the league:
Baker Mayfield
Mayfield played one of the best games of his pro career while defeating the Denver Broncos (4-11) 51-14 on Christmas day. The Los Angeles Rams (5-10) quarterback completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
The former Sooner had the second-highest single-game completion rate in Rams’ history behind former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner. He also consistently put the Rams in great field position, allowing the team to score on every possession. Mayfield’s next matchup is against the Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 1.
Love’em or Hate’em @bakermayfield had a good Game yesterday! Congrats Bake! #BakerMania #6 pic.twitter.com/Xs3NhpufwA— BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) December 26, 2022
Christmas Day @bakermayfield is HIM ❗️🎁@RamsNFL | #Madden23 pic.twitter.com/tVL1lRb3dd— Madden NFL 23 (@EAMaddenNFL) December 25, 2022
.@bakermayfield is psyched to win NVP. 💙💛And he also wants to slime @tutuatwell. 😂 pic.twitter.com/DxOqirLe9e— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2022
CeeDee Lamb
Lamb had his second consecutive 100-yard effort during the Dallas Cowboys’ (11-4) 40-34 divisional victory over the Philadelphia Eagles (13-2). He grabbed 10 passes on 11 targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns.
The wide receiver officially recorded the most receiving yards by a Cowboy in their first three seasons on Saturday. The Cowboys next face the Tennessee Titans during a Thursday night matchup at 7:15 p.m on Dec. 29.
Dak ➡️ CeeDee Lamb for the 36 yard TD to give the #Cowboys the lead! pic.twitter.com/56yuNvD2hJ— 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) December 24, 2022
CEEDEE LAMB TIES IT UP pic.twitter.com/p40xXJK3kv— PFF (@PFF) December 25, 2022
Joe Mixon
The Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) defeated the New England Patriots (7-8) 22-18 on Saturday. Mixon received the majority of backfield snaps and finished with 16 rushes for 65 yards and caught seven passes on nine targets for 43 yards. The Bengals will next play the Buffalo Bills (12-3) at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at home.
Nice effort from Joe Mixon on pin-pullGuy tries to backdoor the run with Jennings penetrating on a blitz and Peppers shutting down the front-sideBut Mixon shows his contact balance and vision by keeping his feet and cutting all the way back to prevent a TFL pic.twitter.com/tYTVVA0LLJ— Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) December 27, 2022
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Okoronkwo continued his consistent play as the Houston Texans (2-12-1) secured only their second win of the season with a 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans (7-8). The defensive end had five solo tackles, two sacks for 11 yards, three tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. Okoronkwo and the Texans play the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-8) at noon on Jan. 1.
#FFIDP It seemed Dennis Daley's controller malfunctioned on this Ogbonnia Okoronkwo sack... pic.twitter.com/iKSMCI87mz— Mike Woellert (@Mike_Woellert) December 27, 2022
Other performances
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown totaled three receptions on six targets for 57 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cardinals offensive lineman Cody Ford played as a reserve against the Buccaneers.
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews grabbed three passes on five targets for 45 yards against the Atlanta Falcons.
Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers started at left guard against the Falcons.
Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips recorded one solo tackle, one assisted tackle and one tackle for loss against the Chicago Bears.
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine ran four times for three yards and had three receptions on four targets for 19 yards against the New England Patriots.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaiah Thomas garnered one assisted tackle against the New Orleans Saints.
Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey collected one solo tackle and two assisted tackles against the Saints.
Browns wide receiver Mike Woods caught one pass on one target for five yards.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore tallied one solo tackle and one assisted tackle against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell notched one solo tackle each against the Los Angeles Rams.
Kansas City offensive tackle Orlando Brown started at left tackle against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kansas City center Creed Humphrey started against the Seahawks.
Kansas City long snapper James Winchester served as long snapper for 10 snaps.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Curtis Bolton saw playing time in a reserve role against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray had four solo tackles, one assisted tackle and one sack against the Indianapolis Colts.
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Bobby Evans played in a reserve role against the Denver Broncos.
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah had one solo tackle, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery against the New York Giants.
New England Patriots running back had 13 rushes for 30 yards and two receptions on three targets for 5 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals.
New York Giants defensive back Tony Jefferson notched one solo tackle against the Minnesota Vikings.
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Lane Johnson started at right tackle against the Dallas Cowboys.
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Tre Norwood garnered one assisted tackle against the Las Vegas Raiders.
San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams started at left tackle against the Washington Commanders.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Brown played as a reserve against Kansas City.
Washington Commanders punter Tress Way punted four times for 192 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.
