OU wrestling: Sooners' 2021-22 match schedule released

Oklahoma released its 2021-22 match schedule on Thursday.
𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙧𝙤𝙖𝙙𝙨 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙 𝙩𝙤 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮.📰 » https://t.co/EXe3XoP7QL🎟 » https://t.co/MfmQXk3qEyThe #Sooners 2021-22 schedule is here ⤵ pic.twitter.com/gyNLTsvZTz— Oklahoma Wrestling (@OU_Wrestling) September 16, 2021
After a 5-5 finish last season, OU looks to right the ship this year. The Sooners come into the season ranked No. 12 in the nation and boast Top 25 wrestlers in seven different weight classes.
Oklahoma begins its season Nov. 6 at the Michigan State Open in East Lansing. OU opened its 2019 season at the event with five Sooners placing in the top five of their weight classes, all of which are still on the team.
A week later, the Sooners travel to Morgantown, West Virginia, as they take on the Mountaineers to kick off conference action. Oklahoma’s second dual sees the team facing off against a familiar foe, No. 8 Arizona State. OU dualed the Sun Devils last season, falling 20-12.
The Sooners continue their road trip two days later in Greeley, Colorado, to dual their second Big 12 opponent, Northern Colorado.
Oklahoma will return home after competing at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada, Dec. 3-4. OU’s final match of 2021 will be Dec. 12, when the Sooners host No. 3 Oklahoma State. OU opens 2022 with a trip to Hampton, Virginia, to compete in the Virginia Duals Jan. 14-15.
The Sooners will then turn their attention to conference matches, as five of their remaining seven duals will be against Big 12 competition. Over this stretch, the only two matches featuring teams from outside the conference are duals against Northern Illinois on Jan. 23 and Little Rock on Feb. 4.
Oklahoma hits the mat against renewed Big 12 member Missouri on Jan. 20 in Norman. The No. 2 Tigers have competed in the Mid-American Conference for the past eight years.
"We're excited for the season and look forward to testing ourselves against the nation's best teams,” head coach Lou Rosselli said in a press release. “We've got a bunch of nationally-ranked wrestlers that I expect to compete well at the Big 12 and NCAA championships."
No. 25 Iowa State comes to Norman Jan. 28 for its first dual against the Sooners. OU fell to Iowa State 18-16 a season ago. Oklahoma then hosts Northern Iowa on Jan. 30.
The Sooners meet No. 23 South Dakota State in Norman on Feb. 6 for their final home dual of the season. OU beat the Jackrabbits 21-13 in last year’s dual. Oklahoma heads to Stillwater Feb. 20 to wrap up regular season competition against rival Oklahoma State.
Following the regular season finale, Oklahoma travels to Tulsa March 5-6 to begin postseason wrestling at the Big 12 Championship.
