OU women's gymnastics: No. 3 Sooners falter in 197.775-196.650 road loss to No. 4 Utah

Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith and OU Head Coach K.J. Kindler after during the meet against Alabama on Jan. 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 3 Oklahoma stumbled to a 197.775-196.650 loss against No. 4 Utah on Friday night in Salt Lake City. With 10,804 watching, OU lost its first meet against Utah following eight consecutive victories.

Fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas and freshman Jordan Bowers tallied 9.9s while sophomore Audrey Davis notched a 9.926 on bars, leading OU to a 49.450-49.450 tie after the first rotation.

Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur, tied for No. 1 in the country on vault after her 10.0 in the Sooners’ opener, scored a 9.95 on the event in the second rotation. Bowers contributed again, receiving a career-high 9.975 on vault. The Sooners entered the third rotation down 98.800-98.775.

Competing on floor in the third event, Bowers produced a 9.9. Subpar scores from junior Ragan Smith and senior Emma LaPinta limited Oklahoma to a 49.200 on floor. Overall, the event plagued the Sooners leading into beam, deepening the deficit to 148.275-147.975.

In the fourth rotation, Smith bounced back and matched her career-high on beam with a 9.975. However, falls by Thomas and fellow fifth-year senior Carly Woodard led to a 48.675 on OU’s worst event of the night.

Oklahoma will stay on the road and face Arizona and Stanford at 5 p.m. CT. on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Tucson.

