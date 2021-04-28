OU women's golf: Sooners selected as No. 9 Seed in NCAA Columbus Regional

Oklahoma was chosen as the No. 9 Seed in the NCAA selection show Wednesday. This is the ninth postseason appearance for the Sooners under head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell.
𝙒𝙚'𝙧𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 💃— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) April 28, 2021
The Sooners are the No. 9 seed in the Columbus Regional! Time to make some noise!
📰 » https://t.co/0kU7CVMmIW#Sooners | #DMGB pic.twitter.com/5Ejs2T0hWe
This marks OU’s fourth consecutive appearance in the NCAA regionals. Last time, senior Kaitlin Milligan tied for 1st place individually. This season, Oklahoma has the second-lowest team score average in program history, with juniors Hannah Screen and Mikhaela Fortuna taking the charge.
The Sooners recently placed fourth at the Big 12 Championships, and have made top five finishes in all but one of their tournaments.
"Being able to continue to play in May is always our goal, and after everything was stopped last year, it made us hungry to get back and push each other," Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release. "We've got one of the top-scoring averages in the nation and know we can compete with anyone out there, and we look forward to the opportunity."
The competition is set to take place May 10-12th at the Ohio State University Golf Club in Columbus, Ohio. The final top six of the regional will head on to advance into the NCAA championships on May 21st.
