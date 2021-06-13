You are the owner of this article.
OU track and field: 11 Sooners take home All-America honors at NCAA Outdoor Championships

Oklahoma closed out days three and four of competition in the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday and Saturday. 

The men’s track and field team concluded competition Friday evening with a national runner-up, three first team All-Americans and four second team All-Americans.

Redshirt junior Isiah Levingston capped off his season with a runner up finish in the men’s 400 meter hurdles event, clocking in a 48.49 time— his own personal best. 

Redshirt junior Vernon Turner garnered first team All-America honors in the men’s high jump. Turner cleared a 7-2.5 (2.20 m) en route to a tie for fifth place. The first team All America honor is the fourth of Turner’s career. 

In the men’s 4-x-400 relay, freshmen Salim Epps, senior Demarius Smith, senior Rayvone Allen and Levingston earned second team All America honors after a 3:07.47 time in their semifinal race. 

Redshirt junior Jelaani Davis finished his NCAA Championships debut with a 17th place finish in the men’s triple jump. Davis cleared a 51-7 (15.72 m) to finish the night. 

The Owomen’s track and field team completed its competition on Saturday night, garnering four All-America honors. 

Junior Madison Langley-Walker earned two of the four accolades, receiving second team All America honors in the women’s 400-meter hurdles and high jump events. Langley Walker clocked in 58.15 time in hurdles and cleared a height of 5-11.25 (1.81 m) in the long jump to finish in 12th and 11th place, respectively. 

Sophomore Mikeisha Welcome cleared a 43-10.75 (13.38 m) for a second team All-American honor and an 11th place finish in the women’s triple jump event. 

In track, junior Kennedy Blackmon finished with a 23.37 time in the semifinals of the 200-meter dash. Blackmon finished with second team All-American honors. 

The Sooners that are qualified for the Olympic Trials will compete on June 18th to June 27th in Eugene, Oregon. 

