OU softball: Sooners rebound after 1st loss, run-rule Georgia, 12-3, in 2nd game of doubleheader

No. 1 Oklahoma (34-1, 9-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 21/22 Georgia (28-12, 6-9 SEC), 12-3, in Athens on Tuesday evening.
The Sooners’ win came after they suffered their first loss of the season earlier Tuesday afternoon against Georgia in game one of the doubleheader. Senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was impressive. She went three innings, allowing no runs, one hit and notched three strikeouts.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brooke Vestal came on in relief of Saile and pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Alanna Thiede came on in relief of Vestal to close the game. She recorded the last three outs while allowing three runs courtesy of a three-run homer by sophomore infielder Sydney Kuma.
OU’s offense was dominant, scoring 12 runs in five innings. The Sooners got things rolling with five runs in the top of the first inning on four hits.
𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝.#Sooners have rattled off 5️⃣ runs on 4️⃣ hits already in the first inning of game two. Pitching change with 1 out.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 21, 2021
T1 | OU 5, UGA 0 | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/mMtNkZXe8v
The Sooners added seven runs over the next four innings. Their offense was highlighted by performances from freshman utility Jayda Coleman and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam. Coleman led Oklahoma in hits and RBIs with two and four, respectively, and Elam notched two hits of her own as well as a stolen base.
OU will look to stay undefeated in Big 12 play later this week when it takes on Texas Tech (18-20, 2-10 Big 12) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 23 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.
