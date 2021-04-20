You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners rebound after 1st loss, run-rule Georgia, 12-3, in 2nd game of doubleheader

Jayda Coleman

Freshman utility Jayda Coleman runs home during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (34-1, 9-0 Big 12) run-ruled No. 21/22 Georgia (28-12, 6-9 SEC), 12-3, in Athens on Tuesday evening.

The Sooners’ win came after they suffered their first loss of the season earlier Tuesday afternoon against Georgia in game one of the doubleheader. Senior right-handed pitcher Shannon Saile got the start in the circle for the Sooners and was impressive. She went three innings, allowing no runs, one hit and notched three strikeouts.

Sophomore right-handed pitcher Brooke Vestal came on in relief of Saile and pitched a scoreless fourth inning. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Alanna Thiede came on in relief of Vestal to close the game. She recorded the last three outs while allowing three runs courtesy of a three-run homer by sophomore infielder Sydney Kuma.

OU’s offense was dominant, scoring 12 runs in five innings. The Sooners got things rolling with five runs in the top of the first inning on four hits.

The Sooners added seven runs over the next four innings. Their offense was highlighted by performances from freshman utility Jayda Coleman and senior catcher Lynnsie Elam. Coleman led Oklahoma in hits and RBIs with two and four, respectively, and Elam notched two hits of her own as well as a stolen base.

OU will look to stay undefeated in Big 12 play later this week when it takes on Texas Tech (18-20, 2-10 Big 12) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, April 23 in Norman at Marita Hynes Field.

