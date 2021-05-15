You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Sooners' Kinzie Hansen named Most Outstanding Player of Big 12 Tournament

Kinzie Hansen

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hanson celebrates after scoring during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.

Hansen hit five home runs and eight RBIs during Oklahoma's three games in the tournament. The Sooners run-ruled Oklahoma State, 10-2, in six innings Saturday to win their fourth consecutive Big 12 Tournament Championship.

In the games prior, OU run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, and defeated Texas Tech, 8-2. The Sooners victory over the Cowgirls gave the team its 32nd run-rule win of the season. 

A native of Norco, California, Hansen has 20 home runs and 52 RBIs on the season. Her and the Sooners discover their fate for the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament selection show at 8 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN2.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

