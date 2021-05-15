OU softball: Sooners' Kinzie Hansen named Most Outstanding Player of Big 12 Tournament

Sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.
The Most 𝗢𝗨tstanding Player: @OU_Softball's Kinzie Hansen pic.twitter.com/zdo59vgNhf— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) May 15, 2021
Hansen hit five home runs and eight RBIs during Oklahoma's three games in the tournament. The Sooners run-ruled Oklahoma State, 10-2, in six innings Saturday to win their fourth consecutive Big 12 Tournament Championship.
In the games prior, OU run-ruled Baylor, 10-2, and defeated Texas Tech, 8-2. The Sooners victory over the Cowgirls gave the team its 32nd run-rule win of the season.
A native of Norco, California, Hansen has 20 home runs and 52 RBIs on the season. Her and the Sooners discover their fate for the 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament selection show at 8 p.m. CT Sunday on ESPN2.
