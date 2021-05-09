OU softball: Sooners defeat Oklahoma State, 11-8, to clinch 9th-straight Big 12 regular season title

No. 1 Oklahoma (42-2, 16-1 Big 12) defeated No. 7/9 Oklahoma State (40-8, 15-3 Big 12), 11-8, in Stillwater on Sunday afternoon, sealing the Sooners’ ninth-straight Big 12 regular season title and the series win against the Cowgirls.
Senior left-handed pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle for the Sooners and went two innings, allowing five runs, four hits and notching five strikeouts. Senior right-hander Shannon Saile came on in relief of Juarez, getting two outs in the third inning.
Saile allowed two runs, four walks and notched one strikeout before handing the ball over to freshman right-hander Nicole May. May went the rest of the way, allowing just three hits and one run over four-and-one-third innings.
Oklahoma got the scoring started early in the top of the second inning. It all started with a single from junior infielder Grace Lyons to put a runner on first with no outs.
Senior catcher Lynnsie Elam stepped up to the plate and hit a ground ball to Cowgirl shortstop Kylie Naomi who misplayed it, allowing Elam to reach and Lyons to advance to third. That’s all sophomore utility Mackenzie Donihoo needed, singling to left field to bring home Lyons and push OU out in front 1-0.
𝐋𝐎𝐎𝐎𝐔‼️@kkenzienncole with the RBI single and the #Sooners are on the board!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 9, 2021
T2 | OU 1, OSU 0 (1 out) | 📺 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/Wh1VdpkYdM
Oklahoma added five more runs in the inning courtesy of three hits and three errors by Oklahoma State. OSU got one run back in the bottom of the second but OU extended its lead in the top of the third, when senior utility Nicole Mendes hit a three-run home run to put Oklahoma on top 9-1.
𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐃𝐘 to the corral!! 🤠— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) May 9, 2021
Back-to-back games with homers for @nicole_mendes_ and it's 9️⃣-1️⃣, #Sooners! pic.twitter.com/EXUeqcod5Q
The Sooners and Cowgirls traded runs the rest of the way, but OU held on. Donihoo led the Sooners in hits with two and Mendes led Oklahoma in RBIs with three.
OU will look to add a Big 12 tournament title to its resume when it begins the postseason on Friday, May 14, at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.
