OU softball: Sooners add Arizona State transfer Alynah Torres

Patty Gasso

OU head coach Patty Gasso during the 2021 OU softball national championship celebration at Marita Hynes Field on June 12.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Arizona State junior infielder Alynah Torres announced her commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter Tuesday.  

Torres appeared in 54 games for the Sun Devils last season, batting .339 with 16 home runs, 40 RBIs and 14 doubles. The junior garnered an All-Pac 12 First-Team selection in 2022, guiding ASU to a 43-11 record and a super regional appearance. 

Oklahoma recently captured its sixth program Women’s College World Series title in June, notching a 59-3 record. After winning the championship in back-to-back seasons, Torres will join the Sooners on their journey toward a three-peat. 

She will fill one of the gaps left by redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow and redshirt senior third baseman Jana Johns in the infield after they ran out of eligibility following the 2022 season.

