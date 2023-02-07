OU softball’s Grace Lyons embracing new role in final season

Grace Lyons never expected her goals to change when she came to Oklahoma in 2019.
Four years and 208 starts later, however, the 2023 captain is aiming not only to win a third consecutive national championship, but to be a leader on and off the field.
Lyons enters her fifth and final season in 2023 hoping to make as big of an impact off the field as she does on it. She’s become more vocal, always looking to give her teammates extra motivation or a sense of direction in practice. Her goal is to be not only an example for her younger teammates, but also for younger softball players who look up to her.
“As you get older, you have a different perspective because you step into different roles and grow as a player and a person,” Lyons said after Monday’s practice. “It always gets tougher because there are more expectations, and when you get older, you become more of a leader. The expectations for the team are the same, but they’ve changed for me.”
Before she could retake the field, Lyons needed minor surgery to repair shoulder impingements suffered last season. Because of it, she missed all of OU’s fall games and has spent most of 2023 rehabbing.
OU coach Patty Gasso said Lyons has slowly worked back into practice, but will be a full go for the Sooners’ season opener against No. 16 Duke on Thursday at the Mark Campbell Invitational in Irvine, Calif.
“It all worked out very well for her,” Gasso said. “She’s all in, and she looks great. I feel like she’s going to pick up exactly where she left off from last season.”
Lyons said she focused on bettering herself while recovering. For her, that meant continuing her Christian beliefs and learning to uplift those around her. She also made a personal achievement, getting engaged to former OU punter Michael Turk after the Sooners defeated Oklahoma State last November.
She also learned not to put her whole identity into softball, believing that’s where she’s grown the most.
“I’ve definitely matured so much,” Lyons said. “I thought I came into college spiritually mature, but I’ve grown so much and God has used me in so many incredible ways. I not only met my future husband, but I’ve also made such a big impact on my team. There’s so much more than softball, and that’s the thing that I’ve really learned.”
Now fully healthy, she’s stepped into her new leadership role more. With the loss of Jana Johns and Taylon Snow, OU has two holes at first and third base heading into this season. Lyons has helped Arizona State sophomore transfer Cydney Sanders and top-10 ranked high school prospect Avery Hodge fill those holes.
Lyons, alongside fellow infielder Tiare Jennings, pays special attention to both in practice, coaching them to help mesh with OU’s lineup. With multiple newcomers expected to play alongside Lyons at shortstop, she believes everyone in the infield is now on the same page.
“It’s been cool to grow with Tiare and learn with each other as we go,” Lyons said. “Middle infielders are one of your most important leaders on the field just because you're relaying things to the outfield, and you want to be able to be behind your pitcher. We've definitely just been able to bounce things off each other on how we want the infield to be run. The newcomers are stepping in, and everyone is on the same page.”
In four seasons, Lyons accomplished everything there is to achieve as a college softball player. She’s become a two-time national champion, two-time All-American, two-time All-Big 12 honoree and has won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year twice.
Now, she doesn’t want to worry about on-field accomplishments. Instead, she wants to focus on making as much of an impact on others as possible.
“That’s kind of something I’ve grown into… learning how to impact others,” Lyons said. “I want to watch how we can be that light to the fanbase and little girls watching and how we can inspire them. I really embrace that. Now that I’m in my last year, I really want to leave that legacy, and make sure that’s how I’m known when I leave.”
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
