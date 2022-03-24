 Skip to main content
OU softball: Patty Gasso addresses new transgender athlete legislation, which could affect Women's College World Series

  • Updated
  • 0
Patty Gasso

OU Head Coach Patty Gasso during the NCAA Regional game against Wichita State on May 22.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso discussed recent legislation regarding transgender athletes that could have implications for the Women’s College World Series on Thursday.

House Bill 4245, which prohibits transgender athletes from competing on women’s sports teams at public schools, universities and colleges in Oklahoma was passed in the state senate on Wednesday.

With Oklahoma City set to host the upcoming WCWS in June 2022, the question is if the NCAA will attempt pulling the event from the city if the bill is passed into law following review from Gov. Kevin Stitt.

“It happened very quickly,” Gasso said. “I haven't been really in research mode, but I will learn more as we go along. I know the University of Oklahoma promotes our mission statement of inclusiveness, and we live by that.

“We know (Athletic Director Joe Castiglione and President Joseph Harroz) really push that in the athletic department and across campus universal. I know that means a lot to us. But, when it comes to these things, it's so out of my control, I don't know enough about it.”

On April 12, 2021, the NCAA Board of Governors noted that it will pull events from any state that passes legislation restricting transgender participation in sports.

After a Jan. 19 meeting the board updated its provisions for transgender participation stating that “the updated NCAA policy calls for transgender participation for each sport to be determined by the policy for the national governing body of that sport.”

In the wording of HB-4245, parents or legal guardians will be required to sign an affidavit that recognizes a student’s biological sex before the start of competition.

This season, Oklahoma has the chance to host NCAA Regional and Super Regional competition in Norman. With the bill potentially passing into law, it could impact OU’s ability to host tournaments in the future, alongside possible adjustments to the WCWS, which has been hosted at USA Hall of Fame Stadium since 1990.

“I just worry more about just the financial piece and how Oklahoma City really flourishes off of this college world series as well,” Gasso said. “A lot of people are impacted by that, not just the Sooners.”

