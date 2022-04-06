OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Tulsa 9-0 in 5 innings at home

No. 1 Oklahoma (33-0, 3-0 Big 12) run-ruled Tulsa (12-22-1) 9-0 in five innings on Wednesday night in Norman.
Sophomore utility players Alyssa Brito and Jayda Coleman both went 2-for-2 in the batters’ box while also recording an RBI each.
Sophomore right-hander Nicole May started in the circle for the Sooners. May tossed a complete game shutout, tallying six strikeouts and allowing only three hits.
OU got on the board in the first inning after redshirt senior utility Taylon Snow grounded out to first base, allowing sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings to score from third base.
However, Jennings appeared to trip while crossing home plate in the first inning, causing her to walk gingerly back to the Sooners’ dugout. She was pinch hit for by Brito in the second inning and did not return to the game.
Redshirt senior infielder Jana Johns, redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo and Brito all notched RBIs in the second inning to bring the Sooners’ lead to 4-0.
The Sooners added four more runs in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead. Sophomore outfielder Jayda Coleman brought in Snow with an RBI single before a fielder's choice, an error and a Johns groundout to the shortstop scored three more runs for the Sooners.
In the fourth inning, junior utility Mackenzie Donihoo launched a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring senior infielder Grace Lyons and putting OU up 9-0.
The Sooners return to action at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 8, taking on conference foe Texas Tech in Lubbock.
