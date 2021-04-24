OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Texas Tech, 15-0, in 1st game of doubleheader

No. 1 Oklahoma (35-1, 10-0) run-ruled Texas Tech (18-21, 2-11), 15-0, on Saturday afternoon.
Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle, pitching three innings and recording four strikeouts. The Glendale, Arizona native only allowed two hits during her stellar performance. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal and sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains finished off the game, as they combined four strikeouts and no hits in two innings.
The Sooners’ offense was moving in full force, putting 10 hits on the board. Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo led the offense by earning two hits and three RBIs. Junior utility Grace Green and senior infielder Jana Johns both hammered home runs.
𝐉𝐀𝐍𝐀 💣!@JohnsJana bounces one off the LF pole and outta here!— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) April 24, 2021
B3 | OU 11, Tech 0 pic.twitter.com/55RAC7uTxd
OU will play the second game of its double header with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.