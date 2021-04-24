You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Texas Tech, 15-0, in 1st game of doubleheader

Giselle Juarez

Redshirt senior left handed pitcher Giselle Juarez during the game against Liberty in the Hall of Fame Tournament at the USA Softball Hall Of Fame Stadium on March 14.

 Trey Young/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (35-1, 10-0) run-ruled Texas Tech (18-21, 2-11), 15-0, on Saturday afternoon.

Redshirt senior pitcher Giselle “G” Juarez got the start in the circle, pitching three innings and recording four strikeouts. The Glendale, Arizona native only allowed two hits during her stellar performance. Redshirt sophomore pitcher Brooke Vestal and sophomore pitcher Olivia Rains finished off the game, as they combined four strikeouts and no hits in two innings.

The Sooners’ offense was moving in full force, putting 10 hits on the board. Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo led the offense by earning two hits and three RBIs. Junior utility Grace Green and senior infielder Jana Johns both hammered home runs.

OU will play the second game of its double header with Texas Tech at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 24 in Norman.

