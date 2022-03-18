OU softball: No. 1 Sooners run-rule Sam Houston 10-1 in 5 innings at Hall of Fame Classic

No. 1 Oklahoma (21-0) run-ruled Sam Houston (9-17) 10-1 in five innings at the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City on Friday.
💥 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐰𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐞𝐟𝐭 💥 #ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/Inxgfh6LiW— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) March 19, 2022
On offense, the Sooners blew the door open in the second inning, bringing across six runs. Redshirt senior catcher Lynnsie Elam, junior outfielder Riley Booner and sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings all notched RBIs hits in the inning.
Sophomore utility Alyssa Brito added a two run homer to bring OU’s lead to 6-0 after the second inning.
In the third inning, Brito smashed another two run shot, bringing in Boone and extending the Sooners’ lead to 8-0. In the fourth inning, junior catcher Kinzie Hansen and freshman utility Sophia Nugent each hit sacrifice fly outs to put OU up 10-0.
Redshirt senior right-hander Hope Trautwein started in the circle for the Sooners, dominating her first four innings, tossing 10 strikeouts and allowing only two walks and one hit. Junior right-hander Macy McAdoo entered in relief of Trautwein in the fifth inning.
After McAdoo walked a runner in, Trautwein re-entered the game, adding two more strikeouts and setting down three consecutive batters to cap OU’s victory.
The Sooners will take on Indiana at 7:35 p.m. CT in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.
