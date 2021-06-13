You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Jocelyn Alo named Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year

Jocelyn Alo trophy

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo holds up the NCAA trophy after winning the Women’s College World Series championship against Florida State on June 10.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year, the Oklahoma Amateur Athletic Union announced Saturday.

The award adds to her list of accolades, which include First Team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Big 12 Player of the Year. 

Alo, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, was the leader of Oklahoma’s explosive offense last season. She led the nation in home runs with 34 and slugging percentage at 1.109, and ranked second in RBIs with 89 and third in batting average at .475.

Alo’s home run and batting average totals were team records, as well as her 203 total bases. She also helped the Sooners set a team record, hitting the 159th home run that helped OU break the NCAA single-season record for home runs in a season. The Sooners finished with 161 home runs.

The Oklahoma AAU gives the award to “commemorate an accomplished and versatile athlete in modern sports.” Previous Sooners to win the award include Jason White, Sam Bradford, Gerald McCoy, Baker Mayfield and Brady Manek.

