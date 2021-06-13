OU softball: Jocelyn Alo named Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo was named Jim Thorpe Oklahoma Athlete of the Year, the Oklahoma Amateur Athletic Union announced Saturday.
𝐀𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐨𝐧𝐞 for @78jocelyn_alo 🏆 Jocelyn Alo named 𝐉𝐢𝐦 𝐓𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐤𝐥𝐚𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫 by Oklahoma AAU. 🔗 https://t.co/yfzVwVzZBY pic.twitter.com/LvuJrg2dmV— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 13, 2021
The award adds to her list of accolades, which include First Team All-America honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association and Big 12 Player of the Year.
Alo, the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, was the leader of Oklahoma’s explosive offense last season. She led the nation in home runs with 34 and slugging percentage at 1.109, and ranked second in RBIs with 89 and third in batting average at .475.
Alo’s home run and batting average totals were team records, as well as her 203 total bases. She also helped the Sooners set a team record, hitting the 159th home run that helped OU break the NCAA single-season record for home runs in a season. The Sooners finished with 161 home runs.
The Oklahoma AAU gives the award to “commemorate an accomplished and versatile athlete in modern sports.” Previous Sooners to win the award include Jason White, Sam Bradford, Gerald McCoy, Baker Mayfield and Brady Manek.
