OU softball: Former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain to play in MLB All-Star Celebrity Game

  • Updated
  • 0
Erin Miller and Lauren Chamberlain

Former OU softball players Erin Miller and Lauren Chamberlain during the Women’s College World Series second championship game against Florida State on June 9.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Former Oklahoma slugger Lauren Chamberlain announced Monday she will participate in the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. 

Chamberlain, the commissioner of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch softball league, finished her career with the Sooners in 2015. In three seasons, she garnered four NFCA All-America and three All-Big 12 First Team selections, while winning the 2012 Big 12 Freshman of the Year award. 

Before former Sooners utility Jocelyn Alo broke the NCAA career home run record in 2022, Chamberlain was first all-time with 95 career home runs. She also notched a .960 slugging percentage, 254 RBIs and a .395 batting average in her three year career. 

The celebrity game will air on MLB Network at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

