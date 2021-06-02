OU softball: Five Sooners selected to NFCA All-American teams

Five Sooners have been named to All-American teams, the NFCA announced Wednesday.
Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman were first-team selections, with junior shortstop Grace Lyons and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen named to the second team.
Alo and Jennings rank top five in Division I in each hitting statistic.
Coleman, the former No. 1 ranked high school recruit in the nation, has a .469 batting average with eight home runs and 47 RBIs.
Hansen and Lyons also both had above .400 batting averages, with 21 and 14 home runs, respectively.
