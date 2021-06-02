You are the owner of this article.
OU softball: Five Sooners selected to NFCA All-American teams

The Sooners

The Sooners during the NCAA Softball Super Regional game against Washington on May 29.

 Edward Reali/OU Daily

Five Sooners have been named to All-American teams, the NFCA announced Wednesday.

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo, freshman infielder Tiare Jennings and freshman outfielder Jayda Coleman were first-team selections, with junior shortstop Grace Lyons and sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen named to the second team.

Alo and Jennings rank top five in Division I in each hitting statistic. 

Coleman, the former No. 1 ranked high school recruit in the nation, has a .469 batting average with eight home runs and 47 RBIs. 

Hansen and Lyons also both had above .400 batting averages, with 21 and 14 home runs, respectively.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

