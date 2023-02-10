 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU softball earns 2 shutout wins to open season at Mark Campbell Invitational

Jordy Bahl

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl flies into home plate after hitting a home run during the Oklahoma Battle Series softball game on Oct 5.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (2-0) finished opening day in familiar fashion.

The Sooners’ defensive prowess was on display during the team’s shutout win over No. 16 Duke 4-0 and later in an eight inning battle, to earn a 1-0 win over Liberty. 

Duke

Sophomore pitcher Jordy Bahl started against the Blue Devils. Bahl pitched all seven innings, struck out eight hitters and allowed four hits.

Texas A&M transfer utility Haley Lee, opened the second inning with a single and Bahl demonstrating the new asset added to her game, brought her home on an single RBI. Lee finished the season-opener 2-for-2.

Liberty

OU’s steady offensive showing against Duke failed to carry over against Liberty.

The second game of the night represented the challenge that Sooners coach Patty Gasso said she is looking for this season. After a surprising defensive stand from the Flames, OU earned a 1-0 win in extra innings as infielder Alyssa Brito laid down a bunt, scoring Bahl and the lone run of the contest.

Despite Oklahoma’s offensive struggles, junior pitcher Nicole May was a bright spot. May allowed four hits and walked two batters. She also notched ten strikeouts in the win.

The two-time defending national champions will look to generate offense against No. 14 Stanford at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Cardinal defeated Loyola Marymount 6-1 Thursday.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments