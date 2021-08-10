OU soccer: After exhibition victory, Sooners off to promising start in 2nd season under Mark Carr

New faces.
That’s the prevailing characteristic of the 2021 Oklahoma soccer roster. Over the offseason, the Sooners picked up eight transfers and 13 freshmen to total 21 newcomers.
After finishing 1-12-2 last season, head coach Mark Carr knew it was time to shake things up. Following a 2-0 exhibition defeat of Air Force on Monday night, OU’s revamped roster appears promising.
“Last year was not acceptable in terms of OU standards and my standards,” Carr said. “What you’ve seen is an injection of talent. There’s a big injection of talent that has real experience from … big programs. But then you’ve also got two Germans, two Canadians, two Norwegians.”
Newcomers include junior forward Alexis Strickland from North Carolina, senior defender Olivia Odle and senior forward Molly Feighan from Virginia Tech and senior forward Makala Thomas from Florida State. However, while OU has added big talents from large programs, Carr keeps the tone of his team competitive.
“When you bring in a new class like that it’s about … creating this competitive environment where every day you’re entitled to nothing and you have to produce,” Carr said. “You’ve got to be relentless and have that attitude when you play.”
Another new face is freshman forward Leonie Weber, who started her Sooner career in dramatic fashion, scoring a goal off a well placed assist from senior midfielder Erika Yost in only the third minute of play on Monday.
3' | GOOOOOAL! Yosty » Weber to get the Sooners on the board early! OU 1, AF 0 #Sooners | #PunchUp pic.twitter.com/I0jD9F61lL— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 10, 2021
The goal by the Munich, Germany, native served as capitalization to Oklahoma's hot start. Weber appears to be one of the Sooners’ best developing offensive weapons, getting off three shots in the first period.
“I hope to play a big role, should it be on the field or next to the field,” Weber said. “There are many people to substitute on the outline. They’re supporting us. I hope to be amazing at both, but I hope to be more on the field.”
Fellow freshman forward Keera Melenhorst is another new face that looked prepared in Monday’s exhibition opener. The Ontario, Canada, native notched three shots in the second period alone.
However, transfers and freshmen aren’t the only talents on the Sooners’ roster this season. Sophomore defender Sydney Sharts picked up another goal for OU with an acrobatic headbutt off of a well-timed assist from senior midfielder Megan Reilly.
69' | GOOOOOALL@megreilly6 with a perfect set piece that finds the head of @sydsharts who buries it!#Sooners 2, AF 0 pic.twitter.com/S6N9hFJ3yQ— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 10, 2021
One of the few returning talents on the roster, Sharts, now in her second year at OU, embraces the change and is excited to see what this reconstructed Sooner squad can do.
“I think starting off this season, especially with COVID our last season, it’s exciting to have new, fresh faces and new, fresh players,” Sharts said. “I’m excited to see what this season holds for us. I know we have some really talented players on our team so I’m excited to see how it goes.”
Having notched only one win last season, the Sooners are more determined than ever to prove themselves.
“We want to get to the Big 12 Championship, the tournament, and qualify for the NCAA tournament,” Sharts said. “Just beating out our season last year and making those games.”
The Sooners will kick off their regular season at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, Aug. 19 at Houston. They’ll be hoping for better results to begin their second season under Carr than they experienced in their first. After Monday’s scrimmage, Carr circled his team up and provided one final message, which was shared on social media.
“It feels good to win, all of the time,” Carr told his squad, seemingly pleased with the exhibition victory. OU didn’t experience that feeling much last season, but its latest additions and resurgent veterans could help change that narrative this fall.
“It feels good to win, all of the time.” - @MCarrSoccer pic.twitter.com/BBioy6BM81— Oklahoma Soccer (@OU_WSoccer) August 10, 2021
