OU RUF/NEKS fly Louisiana state flag, pay tribute to those affected by Hurricane Ida in Sooners' game against Tulane

OU paid tribute to those affected by Hurricane Ida on Saturday.
As the Sooners took the field for their season opener against Tulane, the OU RUF/NEKS flew the Louisiana state flag as they ran with the team. The Green Wave were originally scheduled to host Oklahoma on Sept. 4 in New Orleans, but the game was moved to Norman on Monday due Ida’s impact.
Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the state, and made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the damage caused by Ida was catastrophic, and at least 11 storm-related deaths in the state have occurred since the hurricane hit.
OU also painted Tulane’s Green Wave logo on Owen Field. The team tweeted pictures of the painting process on Friday, and the post was met with praise from both fanbases.
September 3, 2021
The Green Wave will retain all net proceeds from the game's ticket sales. Oklahoma is currently tied with Tulane 14-14 in the first quarter.
