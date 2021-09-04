You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU RUF/NEKS fly Louisiana state flag, pay tribute to those affected by Hurricane Ida in Sooners' game against Tulane

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU RUF/NEKS Louisiana flag

The OU RUF/NEKS carry the Louisiana flag during the season opener against Tulane on Sept. 4.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU paid tribute to those affected by Hurricane Ida on Saturday.

As the Sooners took the field for their season opener against Tulane, the OU RUF/NEKS flew the Louisiana state flag as they ran with the team. The Green Wave were originally scheduled to host Oklahoma on Sept. 4 in New Orleans, but the game was moved to Norman on Monday due Ida’s impact.

OU RUF/NEKS Louisiana flag

The OU RUF/NEKS carry the Louisiana flag during the season opener against Tulane on Sept. 4.

Ida hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of when Hurricane Katrina hit the state, and made landfall as a Category 4 with 150 mph sustained winds. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said the damage caused by Ida was catastrophic, and at least 11 storm-related deaths in the state have occurred since the hurricane hit.

OU also painted Tulane’s Green Wave logo on Owen Field. The team tweeted pictures of the painting process on Friday, and the post was met with praise from both fanbases. 

The Green Wave will retain all net proceeds from the game's ticket sales. Oklahoma is currently tied with Tulane 14-14 in the first quarter.

Newsletters

Tags

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

Load comments