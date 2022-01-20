 Skip to main content
OU men's gymnastics: Sooners No. 1 in 1st College Gymnastics Association rankings of 2022 season

  • Updated
  • 0
Spencer Goodell

Junior Spencer Goodell during the virtual meet against Army on Jan. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma was ranked No. 1 in the College Gymnastics Association’s initial rankings for the 2022 season following its superb 407.700 score in the Rocky Mountain Open on Jan. 15.

The Sooners edged reigning national champion No. 2 Stanford among others to win the Rocky Mountain Open. In the aftermath, OU ranks in the top two nationally on all six events, including first on pommel horse, high bar and vault.

The top three individual all-around rankings in the country also belong to Oklahoma with freshman Fuzzy Benas leading at 83.800. Sophomore Zach Nunez follows close behind with a 81.700 and freshman Raydel Gamboa is third with an 80.600.

Other Sooners also made their mark on the season’s first rankings. Senior Spencer Goodell tied for third on floor with a 14.050 and senior Vitaliy Guimaraes ranked fifth on high bar with a 13.700.

Oklahoma will look to maintain its first place ranking when it takes on Air Force at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Jan. 22 in Norman.

