OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners finish 1st in Puerto Rico Classic, Chris Gotterup wins individual title

For the third straight day, Oklahoma broke records.
Going into the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic, No. 1 OU was sitting firmly in second place. Tuesday’s last 18 holes cemented a dominant performance by the Sooners, who shattered the program record vs. par with a 805 (-59).
That performance helped Oklahoma edge No. 12 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 21 Purdue and Michigan State to win its first tournament of the 2022 spring season.
𝘽𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙩 𝙙𝙞𝙛𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙣𝙩 🔥#Sooners (805, -59) break the school record to win the Puerto Rico Classic as Gotterup earns medalist honors and a PGA invite!All you missed from a wild day in PR ⏬https://t.co/h3pCwRcrhU— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_MGolf) February 15, 2022
Senior Chris Gotterup took home the individual title by carding a 196 (-20). Gotterup’s 20-under score vs. par is the second lowest in school history, trailing former Sooner Abraham Ancer’s 21-under score in 2011. Gotterup’s overall score of 196 makes him the sixth Sooner all-time to break the 200-stroke mark.
"Chris played amazing all week just like he has been back home," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. "We're so proud of him for winning this week and securing the PGA Tour spot in two weeks down here on this course."
Senior Patrick Welch, who set a program record vs. par on the tournament’s first day on Sunday, Feb. 13, finished with a 70 (-2) to seize a portion of sixth place. Welch posted an eagle on the fifth hole, and closed with a birdie to return to the top-10.
Freshman Drew Goodman lowered his season stroke average to 71.69, which is the third lowest for a freshman in school history. Senior and 2021 third team All-American Logan McAllister continued his streak of placing in the top 20, signing for a 65 (-7) that earned him a share of 16th place.
Redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell tied for 52nd place to round out the starting five after notching a 71 (-1) for the third consecutive day.
The Sooners’ next competition is the Southern Highlands Collegiate from Feb. 27-March 1 in Clark County, Nevada.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.