OU men's golf: No. 1 Sooners finish 1st in Puerto Rico Classic, Chris Gotterup wins individual title

OU men's golf at Puerto Rico Classic

The OU men's golf team poses after winning the Puerto Rico Classic on Feb. 15.

 OU Athletics

For the third straight day, Oklahoma broke records.

Going into the final round of the Puerto Rico Classic, No. 1 OU was sitting firmly in second place. Tuesday’s last 18 holes cemented a dominant performance by the Sooners, who shattered the program record vs. par with a 805 (-59).

That performance helped Oklahoma edge No. 12 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 21 Purdue and Michigan State to win its first tournament of the 2022 spring season.

Senior Chris Gotterup took home the individual title by carding a 196 (-20). Gotterup’s 20-under score vs. par is the second lowest in school history, trailing former Sooner Abraham Ancer’s 21-under score in 2011. Gotterup’s overall score of 196 makes him the sixth Sooner all-time to break the 200-stroke mark.

"Chris played amazing all week just like he has been back home," head coach Ryan Hybl said in a press release. "We're so proud of him for winning this week and securing the PGA Tour spot in two weeks down here on this course."

Senior Patrick Welch, who set a program record vs. par on the tournament’s first day on Sunday, Feb. 13, finished with a 70 (-2) to seize a portion of sixth place. Welch posted an eagle on the fifth hole, and closed with a birdie to return to the top-10.

Freshman Drew Goodman lowered his season stroke average to 71.69, which is the third lowest for a freshman in school history. Senior and 2021 third team All-American Logan McAllister continued his streak of placing in the top 20, signing for a 65 (-7) that earned him a share of 16th place.

Redshirt freshman Stephen Campbell tied for 52nd place to round out the starting five after notching a 71 (-1) for the third consecutive day.

The Sooners’ next competition is the Southern Highlands Collegiate from Feb. 27-March 1 in Clark County, Nevada.

