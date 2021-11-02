OU football: Who is Caleb Williams? He’s not allowed to say yet, but fashion choices, Lincoln Riley lend some insight

Like much of college football, Lincoln Riley has noticed Caleb Williams’ painted fingernails.
“I've gotten to know the kid pretty well, but that's some of the quirks about his personality,” Riley said Tuesday amid his team’s bye week. “He's got some fashion quirks and obviously some funky fingernail paintings. But hey, everybody's got their thing, right?”
Riley later joked Williams should varnish his claws with the emblems of Muleshoe High, the smalltown Texas school that raised OU’s head coach. Recently, Williams sported finger paint that featured another livestock mascot. Ahead of the Sooners’ game against Texas, where he stunned the nation by replacing Spencer Rattler and leading a 55-48 comeback victory, he painted his nails with “Horns Down” symbols and “FU UT,” taking a jab at his team’s chief rival.
Caleb Williams spooky szn pic.twitter.com/fcHH1LG5e3— PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021
Williams’ unique swagger extends to his pregame outfits, which, across OU’s home games, have ranged from vests and flannels to jerseys, jackets and anything in between. He hasn’t worn the same pair of shoes to any game this season, either. Right now, Williams’ evolving style is one of few windows into his life beyond football.
Though he has thrown for 1,189 yards and 14 touchdowns in just four games, Riley has barred Williams from interviews, citing OU's long-standing policy that prohibits freshmen from speaking to the media. After the come-from-behind victory vs Texas, Riley denied ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe’s request to interview Williams. Rowe then apologized to Williams, who she said expected to be interviewed.
“It's been our rule, and I'm not typically one to pull something in the middle of the season,” Riley said about Williams’ unavailability. “I'm always open to looking at new things, and if there's something I think that could help players or help our program, I certainly wouldn't avoid taking a look at it, but I've just never been one to want to change much right in the middle of it.
“So, we'll see how it evolves. I mean, if I see at some point that it'd be beneficial for our team or just makes a lot of sense to do it, I'll look at it, but right now I think we're gonna stick with where our policy is. … I can't just do it just because people want to talk to him. And I understand that everybody does. I understand that's their jobs, too. But the first first description of my job is to do the best thing I can for the team and for the individuals within it.”
According to Riley, controlling Williams’ media appearances is not about “power” or “ego” but the principle of teaching freshmen how to handle such situations, and also requiring them to earn interviews with reporters.
Arguably, Williams has earned that right by surging to Heisman Trophy candidacy — he currently has the fifth-best odds to win college football’s most prestigious award — and amassing two Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week accolades. He was also named Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week Tuesday after throwing for 402 yards and six touchdowns in a 52-21 blowout of Texas Tech on Saturday.
Yet, Riley still holds the freshman phenom’s tongue, and has seemed reluctant to praise him at times.
For his part, Williams’ father Carl politely declined an interview with Sports Illustrated in October, and said the family is comfortable with Riley’s policy. Though he won’t put Williams at the podium, Riley was more candid about the budding star on Tuesday than he’s been all season.
“Honestly I think he's a lot like what you see on game day,” Riley said. “He's a very unique kid. … He does a good job relating to different people. … He can have a conversation with my 5-year-old. He can have a conversation with anybody on our team and have a conversation with an adult and interact and be very personable. So he's got a unique ability to connect with different kinds of people.
“He's a football guy. I mean, he really is into it, puts a lot of time into it (and) is very driven, but also can laugh, can joke, can have some fun, and then he takes it seriously. … He's got a pretty good feel for a young guy of, he can be pretty serious and pretty into it, but also, it doesn't tense him up and there's certainly a relaxed side of him too. So yeah, hopefully that gives you some insight. He's a neat kid. He really has got a cool personality and a good way about him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.