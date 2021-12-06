OU football: What Brent Venables said in his introductory press conference as Sooners head coach

Brett Venables was formally introduced as Oklahoma’s 23rd head coach inside the Everest Training Center in Norman on Monday morning.
Venables previously spent 13 years from 1999-2011 at Oklahoma as the linebackers coach, co-defensive coordinator and defensive coordinator before spending 10 years with Clemson as its defensive coordinator. In his career, Venables has coached in eight national championship games, winning three of them.
Here’s what he had to say:
Opening Statement:
“It's great to be here today. It's kind of surreal for me to look around and see so many familiar faces and see a bunch of friends out here. It’s been just an amazing journey here these last few days. If you would’ve asked me 10 years ago, as I walked out of my office for the last time, if I thought I'd be here 10 years later as a head football coach, I would’ve told you that you need to check yourself into a mental institution.
“This is Oklahoma, and Oklahoma is a special place. There's a lot of incredible coaches out there, and that's where I've gained as much respect for the coaching profession as I have. There were a lot of options and lots of choices. I’m just grateful to be here. I’m really looking forward to the opportunities. The No. 1 thing I looked at for me and my family is... the leadership here. The people in the profession know Joe Castiglione, (Joseph) Harroz, the board of regents, the leadership in this university is first class. Secondly, they're about their business. They know what they're doing. They're very professional in everything that they do. The alignment is very real. It's very tangible. The direction, the focus and the commitment is second to none. They don't take a backseat to anybody. As a football coach, that's what you're always looking for. If you're going to align yourself as a head football coach, you need to make sure that everything's in place from a resource standpoint, from a commitment standpoint and from a leadership standpoint. Oklahoma has that reputation, and being behind the scenes from that standpoint, I can verify that.
“To partner with this leadership was a no brainer for me. To have the opportunity to be the next football coach at Oklahoma, it’s something that you have to look at that you can't turn down. I've been very patient in my career. I'm a very faith-driven decision maker. When this call came… this one was special. I just appreciate the leadership, their belief in me, their faith in me and my leadership and my ability to be the head football coach here. I’m truly blessed beyond what I deserve. It’s just great to be here. I’m just really thankful.”
On the Caleb Williams situation:
“I have spoken to Caleb (Williams). I reached out to him and his father yesterday. Whether it's Caleb or anybody else, everybody talks about recruiting, and… the next class and the next class after that. There's nobody that's more important to recruit than your (current) players every day. You do that with relationships. You do that with connectivity. You got to reach them the right way. We've all been 17, 18, 19-year old people. There's a reason that insurance for a 17-year-old is a lot more expensive than it is for a 24-year-old. It's called judgment. There's no reason to pause, and the (transfer) portal is a very real thing. I've always believed in continuing to nurture your relationships. Don't get so caught up in the recruiting that you lose sight of what's most important in your locker room, because that's the lifeblood of your program.”
On how he grew as a coach at Clemson:
“I think I made a statement earlier that in the last 10 years, I've grown more as a coach, as a man, as a husband, as a father, as a dad to my girls and as a believer. All those areas, from a holistic standpoint, are incredibly important, and I think getting out of your comfort zone… it's one of the hardest things that you can go through. For me, that was a very hard transition. I thought ‘I’m Johnny Super Coach, and I've got this incredible pedigree and resume and association. I'm this hotshot coach, I'm a winner.’ What I learned at 40 years old in a very humbling way is you got to start over, and you got to start over with relationships. You can't bring your street credit with you. You have to earn that. It takes a lot of work, whether that's with players or with colleagues. It also gave me an opportunity just to kind of scale everything down and build it from scratch From the X's and O's standpoint.
“Coach (Dabo) Swinney is an amazing leader. He's got every quality that you would want in a human being. He’s the best man I've ever been around. He pours into his coaches as much as he pours into his players. It's really in every area that prepared me. He equipped me, and empowered me and allowed me to do things within the confines of this vision to be a leader, and inspire, and challenge, and to grow and to compete. I just go down that checklist of all the areas that I've grown. It’s just a lot of wisdom. I think the biggest thing when you leave and get away from home, you got to really find yourself. That's what it really allowed me to do. He coaches coaches as well as anybody that I've been around.”
On hiring a defensive and offensive coordinator:
“You prepare yourself for a long time, every battle is won before it's fought. That’s the same kind of mindset when it comes to staffing, and we're working through that right now. It’s the same with our current staff. There's some terrific options right here at home, and we're looking at everything, but obviously we want to do it sooner rather than later, and we'll work aggressively on both fronts. My intention is to hire a defensive coordinator.”
On being loyal to the Oklahoma program:
“Well I have a career of almost 30 years of being loyal. I've been something. I've been loyal. I haven't been a coach that’s jumped all over. In taking this job, I think that that speaks for itself. Again, it's not an easy thing to sell, but I do think that they chose Oklahoma for a reason. And, we always challenged recruits to take the recruiting coach out of it and just take in what a wonderful place it is to chase your dreams and get a great quality education to develop holistically. There's much more than just one person, and I recognize that being the head coach is a very important place. But, if they're looking for a program with stability, a program of success, this is a program that displays that on its own. My career has been exactly that as well.”
On arriving in Norman last night:
“It was really indescribable. It really was last night. Julie, Jake and (Tyler), they don't remember anything, but it was so cool. We just said ‘Hey, you guys want to go?’, and they said, ‘Yeah, let's go check it out.’ We saw the lights, but we had no idea everyone else was coming. We had a blast, and we talked about… just some amazing memories. Our family was molded and shaped here. There's so many incredible influences.
Then, we're going home where we're going to stay, and we are starving. This is like… way after midnight, and we found Whataburger. Game-changer. We don't have one of those in Clemson. A cheeseburger later and some onion rings, and we were in hog heaven. It was just indescribable this morning. Normally, I have no problem sleeping. I've gone seven straight days of probably four hours or less. I woke up at four o'clock in the morning, trying to be quiet for Julie, and she goes, ‘I'm up.’ We flipped on, and we're back at it, and it's just amazing. We're so grateful and thankful that things have come full circle. You can't fabricate family. It has felt so easy on so many levels. It really has. It's just very hard to describe, but it's very real. It's very tangible. We're just thankful and really looking forward to hopefully adding to the rich history and tradition here.”
On how close he’s come to taking a head coach position:
“I’ve had plenty of opportunities, where it just bowed out on the front end or (I) said no during the process. A year ago, I was probably closest, and again, all the things that are important to me are important in every opportunity that you look at. So some (I) looked at more seriously than others.
“Because again, I've had a great job, an amazing job. Literally for the last 10 years, I went to work every day and I got filled up as a human being. That's hard to quantify for some people, but I have perspective and I have awareness, I have appreciation and I had a lot of fun. Again, you try not to screw up happy. Right? I learned that a long time ago. But, this is a no-brainer in my opinion, for all the reasons I've already said. From the leadership to the alignment, to the success of this program, there was history to the location and the people.”
On whether he worried or thought a head coaching position would never come:
“I didn't worry. Mindful? Yes, and reflective on… what would that look like, or what would it look like if I didn't. Really, my family are the ones. I was always afraid that I would get so ingrained in my job, I might have to miss softball practice, or (not) taking the girls to school in the morning, or missing a weekend tournament. I have so much fun.
“That's what living is all about. I was afraid a little bit at times. I would say, ‘You become a head coach and you might lose that balance.’ My family is the one that encouraged me and reinforced to me that it doesn't have to be that way. I don’t know if that answered your question, but Merv (Johnson), he's always known to give incredible advice, and I've actually thought of him through this process and (I’m) thankful for his mentorship.”
On coaching during an SEC transition:
“I'm always forward-thinking. Certainly in the now, but in the very near future and transitioning to the SEC. We were in a SEC footprint in South Carolina and recruiting into the SEC. All of the teams understand what they have. It's always about the player. That's where it's going to start. We’ll be evaluating the players, finding what our needs are, addressing those needs as quickly as we can, and building the foundation for them, both from a philosophy standpoint, structure standpoint, and then the development that goes with that. That's not an overnight thing, as we all know. That's all the things that I've said already in regards to philosophy and structure alignment. It's all game planning and once you get to that stage down the road.
“I'm excited, I watch Oklahoma a lot. I study everybody. We watched Oklahoma defensively, and they made this huge jump in improvement two years ago to where they were a year ago to do some relevant things this year. I'm a believer in the coaching aspect of it. When you have some statistical things and there's a large movement, I'm just trying to study people and get better as a coach. I try to pay attention. Whether that was disruption, or tackles for loss, or third downs or sacks. When there's this dramatic shift, I'm always looking. … There's a lot that goes into that (transition). I'm incredibly excited about it. In my opinion, without evaluating the personnel yet and what our needs are, I'm incredibly excited. I think the mark of any good unit, player and coach is consistency, showing up week in and week out and playing to a standard. That's an important aspect as well.”
On what he expects from the Oklahoma offense:
“I think you'll just watch how offenses work today. Obviously, it’s fast-paced, mostly everybody's no huddle. Just being aggressive and physical in everything. Just because you spread out doesn't mean you have to lose a physical element. I think it's important, more important than anything else, that you maintain, establish, nourish, enhance, improve and have a standard of physicality that goes with whatever scheme that you're implementing.
“I think it needs to be diverse. I love game planning. I love coaching week to week, tweaking and fitting schemes based on the matchups and things of that nature, but I think it's important that you understand what you have at your disposal, in regards to playmakers, and ride the things that are your strengths. You have to protect the weaknesses.
“I believe you have to throw the ball in this day and age, without question. I think that's never changed, but you have to be aggressive in the things that you're doing, very diverse in your presentation and make the defense move and adjust and be right on the field. I think that you have to be known for something, and so I think having a strong identity that has shown it's stood the test of time is important as well.
“On defense again, I believe that it all starts again upfront. You have to recruit great players there and then develop them. Length and speed, guys that have position flexibility is ideal. That helps create additional depth. The way offenses operate, you'd like to build from a package standpoint, not have to get in and out of sub packages. You want to do it when you want to do it, not when somebody forces you to do it.
“You want to be able to play with the same personnel as much as you can, but again, have flexibility. You want people to feel like they're seeing a lot, but keep it simple. Fundamentals on both sides of the ball, not trying to out-trick. When it's all said and done, I love deception. I love deception on both sides. But at the end of the day, it comes down to fundamentals and physicality and guys playing with uncommon effort, and I think those have to be non negotiables.”
On something he’s learned from Bill Snyder, Bob Stoops and Dabo Swinney:
“(From) Bill Snyder — organization and details, thoroughness, the what ifs. (From) Bob Stoops — to be very aggressive, go for broke, and have a confident mentality, and (from) Dabo Swinney — love. Loving the staff, loving the players and showing a genuine appreciation for everyone.”
On how he balances individual and team achievements:
“(It’s) critical, hard to gauge. They're not getting that on stopwatch. It's a real critical component. Again, I think it goes back to that recruiting aspect of really trying to find out who they are as people. That's not like this is earth-revelating or this is new, but the way the landscape of recruiting college football is a sooner rather than later mindset. Really, the freshman or the sophomore doesn't really understand what the scholarship is. They just want to know they have street (credit) with you — that you like them. That's what an offer is.
“To me, that's devaluing the offer. It goes back to having value on your offer. What it really means when you put your name on it as a program or organization you're saying, ‘This guy's got it. All of it.’ It doesn't mean you're never going to make mistakes or misevaluate somebody, but if they don't have the character component, if they don't have the team-first component, if they don't have the mature component… then we need to move on, despite what everybody else is doing.
“It's easy in this profession and in the recruiting world to just offer to offer. That's not who we're going to be. We offer somebody we've actually seen an academic transcript. They've actually played a couple of years of high school varsity football. They possess the intrinsic qualities that we're looking for that fit our culture and our values. If it's somebody that's not a team guy, no matter what his talent, that's not us. We're moving on. You don't need that. You recruit your problems. Again, just empowering our coaches in their evaluation process.
“It's more ‘whoa, then go’ and that's not the nature of college recruiting right now. They have the mega camps everywhere. For example, you're not going to see, as long as I'm here, the Oklahoma logo at the mega camps. If we have to go to a mega camp in San Antonio to get you interested in Oklahoma, you're not going to come to our campus and see us. You're not coming here for three or four years anyway. It's too much of an inconvenience.
“It's kind of like Rolls Royce, you don't see Rolls Royce commercials ever. Do you? And I'm not saying this in an egotistical way, but Oklahoma and its rich history, tradition and success takes a backseat to nobody. We shouldn't have to go across the country and to the mega camps where there's 600 kids and 30 colleges, we really can't do a good evaluation to get to know him anyway. We don't need to do that. Rely on that as well to attract the best of the best on and off the field. But that attitude of team-first is critical. It’s one of the first things you see when you walk in our team, something I believe wholeheartedly in.”
On how much attention he paid to OU while at Clemson:
“I feel like that's part of my fiber. You don't just invest, then you don’t. It's not just a job for me. This is not just a job. You pour your life into it. You don't just walk away and forget about it. Good or bad. You try to learn from all of it. For me, I was absolutely always paying attention. Coach (Bob) Stoops and his family, Joe Castiglione and his family, our children we're christened together. We've done it all. We changed diapers together. I'm a very connected person. I feel like for some relationships, you have business relationships. I'm not really like that. I’m deeply connected, whether I say that outwardly or not. You pour your life into something, you pour your heart into it, you’re truly passionate about it. You don't just close that door. I was looking on and pulling for them. It's been a lot of fun.”
On what kind of team he will have next season:
I'll be honest, I've certainly paid some attention (to the players transferring out of OU). We talked about it briefly last night, had an amazing zoom call with (the team) yesterday and then a great team meeting this morning. I’m really looking forward to him pulling the curtain back in that regard.
My No. 1 goal is to get on the road recruiting. We’ll make sure that this (2022) class that's due to enroll here in the next few weeks is where it needs to be. Then in between visits, and visiting with our current players we talked about... the transfer portal. We just make it easy and they… just quit. It's cool now to quit. I don't get that. I understand there's always extenuating circumstances and situations where it's okay for somebody that needs to move on, or maybe a graduate transfer that wants to go somewhere and actually play more. But, it is a real issue. I think that goes back to being on the front end of trying to recruit people.
"It's people first, I believe that wholeheartedly. There’s sophomores that are (in the 2024 class) that are mad if they don't get an offer. I'm like ‘What's so wrong with starting a full year varsity, or going on your first date, or learning how to shave, or maybe getting a driver's license. It’s a $120,000 scholarship, you're mad we don't offer you when you're 14 years old. You don't know anything about him. There's no track record.
“We're going to value our offer. It's important to me that we understand what those values are, what the fit is, and to find people first. Yeah, they gotta be talented, that goes without saying that they got to be a great player. But, we're gonna look for people first, because I think that's what sustains. There will be some tough moments when you go to college, and it’s hard, especially when you're young and immature. I think it's important that you find people that got the right stuff. Our job as a staff is having the ability to identify that.
“Nobody's going to protect themselves hard where you're not gonna lose anybody. We want to keep that to a minimum, because I think continuity can be a very good thing. I want to be a developmental program. I want everything about our program to be developmental. That doesn't mean the guy won't play until he's older, it just means it's a development, and football is a developmental game. The more you play, the more you practice, the better you get. There's a reason why that fourth and fifth-year player does well. We had a couple of six-year guys this year. Those are amazing players. I think it's important that we're patient, we find the right fit in regards to the recruiting process, be aggressive when you need to and when you see it.
“You spent a year recruiting some of these guys, and then you get them, and then you're on to the next and then you lose your way with the players that are in your locker room. I think managing that is very important. It's my responsibility that I continually remind our staff, when we get everybody in place, that there's nothing that's more important than those guys in that locker room, period. That other stuff can wait, and that has its urgency as well. But, I think when you get that locker room right, everything else will work accordingly.
On what, besides returning to OU, makes it the right time in his life to make the transition to head coaching:
“I don't think I can take OU out of it. I'll be honest. That's what was in it for me. Having numerous opportunities throughout my career. I'm a simple guy. I value some things that maybe other people don't. Maybe more so, I value relationships. I value people. I value quality of life and I value simplicity. Just because you become the head coach doesn't mean you can't keep things simple. You control that narrative.
“This is Oklahoma. Alabama's never offered me a head job. I don't want to go down my small rolodex of schools, but this is that program. I've had 27-plus years of interviews and preparation. I've been exposed to three College Football Hall of Fame coaches, Coach (Dabo) Swinney will be next, and what they've been able to pour into me, I've always been a sponge. I'm taking it all in. I've led my position group, I’ve led defenses. I’ve been in front of the team plenty. It's something that's easy for me and it’s something I love to do. I'm just passionate about people and I am passionate about winning. I'm passionate about winning the right way and never compromising those values. Just like the players will tell you, it doesn't have to change. It doesn't need to change. It won't change when you become the head coach. It's a calling, being a coach.
“As I said earlier to some degree, coaching for me is ‘yeah, you get paid, you get compensated well, you're in the spotlight.’ A lot of people are using that scoreboard in that stadium as how they're going to judge you. It’s a performance-based profession. It's important to have success, but for me, my scoreboard isn't in that stadium. It's the lives that I impact, it's the hearts that I reach, it's the relationships that last a lifetime. There's nothing that will trump that, and as a head coach, that’s what I want our program to be about.”
