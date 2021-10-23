You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 35-23 comeback win over Kansas

Caleb Williams

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams during the game against Kansas in Lawrence Oct.23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

LAWRENCE — No. 3 Oklahoma (8-0. 5-0 Big 12) overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat Kansas (1-6, 0-4) 35-23 on Saturday.

At half, the Sooners had only managed 78 yards of offense. Seven of those yards came on the ground. OU ended the game with 398 total yards, and freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 15-of-20 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Williams also had 68 rushing yards and a score on eight attempts. Kansas finished with 383 yards of offense, 217 of which came threw the air.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:

