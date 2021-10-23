OU football: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 35-23 comeback win over Kansas

LAWRENCE — No. 3 Oklahoma (8-0. 5-0 Big 12) overcame a 10-0 halftime deficit to defeat Kansas (1-6, 0-4) 35-23 on Saturday.
At half, the Sooners had only managed 78 yards of offense. Seven of those yards came on the ground. OU ended the game with 398 total yards, and freshman quarterback Caleb Williams went 15-of-20 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Williams also had 68 rushing yards and a score on eight attempts. Kansas finished with 383 yards of offense, 217 of which came threw the air.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' win:
Filed under not shocking news — more crimson than blue here in Lawrence so far. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/tU32I9MJEP— Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) October 23, 2021
All 45 people in that stadium are going to go nuts when the power comes back on.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) October 23, 2021
OG&E apparently follows the #Sooners wherever they go.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) October 23, 2021
Imagine lining up pre-snap against Kansas like this @CCMachine pic.twitter.com/WNxqT8ldO2— Donnie Hazlewood (@Dn4sty) October 23, 2021
Not sure what is crazier right nowThe complete power outage affecting the stadiumOr Kansas driving 80 yards in 9:10 of game time and leading #3 Oklahoma 7-0— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021
Bob Bowlsby rn pic.twitter.com/1tp1ZthMSx— Blinkin Riley (@blinkinriley) October 23, 2021
Let there be light— Kansas Football (@KU_Football) October 23, 2021
This defense is the reason I drink— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 23, 2021
That’s a top 15 embarrassing quarter in the history of Oklahoma football— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 23, 2021
Oh. pic.twitter.com/z2jCUG94k3— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 23, 2021
so my jayhawks playing ball today lol https://t.co/mHkmzTrgjz— Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) October 23, 2021
Winning in Lawrence is hard— Burnt Orange Nation (@BON_SBNation) October 23, 2021
KANSAS TURNS OVER OKLAHOMA ON DOWNS10-0 Jayhawks, 1 minute left in the first half— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021
#Sooners outgained in the half 195-78; 132-7 rushing. 8 penalties for 55 yards, Kansas 7-9 on third down— Ryan Aber (@ryaber) October 23, 2021
Maybe Kansas is using the Bones to its advantage https://t.co/Hk1o6o2bkd— Abby Bitterman (@abby_bitterman) October 23, 2021
How Oklahoma Twitter is at halftime: #RIPAugie 🐐 https://t.co/GE9RNgbaQd— Kegan Reneau (@KeganReneau) October 23, 2021
Not even the OU Daily saw this coming.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 23, 2021
Kansas just sent this out to their entire student body pic.twitter.com/lKhSnNyQsN— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2021
Williams ➡️ Haselwood and the Sooners are finally on the board. pic.twitter.com/jVSiEKpJiB— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
I hate to be dramatic, but if OU loses this game, someone has to be fired.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2021
We are talking about the worst loss in school history.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2021
Wow! They just announced on Kansas radio network that stadium gates are open, no more tickets required. “If you’re in town, come on down!” Kansas 17, Oklahoma 7. 3Q— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 23, 2021
Trevon West shot out of a cannon. pic.twitter.com/R3wQzEIsvC— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
Willams ➡️ Hall to cut the lead to 17-14. pic.twitter.com/8HJrJZUZs9— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
Caleb Williams trying to fire up the defense. pic.twitter.com/vmnPv5kDAn— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
Eric Gray showing that cutting ability again. pic.twitter.com/Jf8PSUQEza— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
Kennedy Brooks gives Oklahoma their first lead of the game. pic.twitter.com/UMuHBz3219— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
The Oklahoma comeback began after this tweet https://t.co/6yAcEinI71— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 23, 2021
OU takes the lead but trails by 34.5.— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) October 23, 2021
The f—ing Cardiac Sooners baby. pic.twitter.com/taf2zQhlmB— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2021
The OU defense, which has been bad all day, comes up with a massive fumble recovery. Key Lawrence forced the fumble, Justin Broyles recovered it. OU has the ball at midfield, 9:22 4Q.— Jesse Crittenden (@Jcritt31) October 23, 2021
Key Lawrence punched it out. pic.twitter.com/3lkTN1hbln— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 23, 2021
KEY LAWRENCE BABY— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 23, 2021
he scored pic.twitter.com/bVMY0uKYYA— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) October 23, 2021
Well, that looms large.On fourth and 3, Caleb Williams runs 40 yards for a #Sooners TD.— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) October 23, 2021
Crisis averted.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) October 23, 2021
What’s Caleb Williams’ venmo?— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 23, 2021
I cannot exhale with this defense https://t.co/KTirudppZ3— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) October 23, 2021
We've got a thriller in Lawrence‼️Kansas responds and trails Oklahoma 28-23 on ESPN 📺 pic.twitter.com/8dr4xRCjwP— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 23, 2021
This feels illegal.But if it is legal? Elite play. pic.twitter.com/8RW9JA60Ku— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 23, 2021
It’s going to be named after Caleb Williams every time someone else does it from here. The Caleb Claw? https://t.co/EAzz9k0nXR— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 23, 2021
Williams on this play: https://t.co/wJyQFxJDfw pic.twitter.com/qlR0IpxrNn— Chandler E. (@ctengelbrecht) October 23, 2021
CALEB WILLIAMS.— Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) October 23, 2021
What he said ⤵️ https://t.co/ahKzEOcdNr— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 23, 2021
that is one of the most heads up plays i’ve ever seen by a college football player. #calebwilliams— DJ Graham (@djgraham_) October 23, 2021
Oklahoma appears to have realized this is not a CFP Semifinal and is now looking likely to win the game.— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 23, 2021
Oklahoma is 8-0 for the first time since 2004. pic.twitter.com/RmZj61QgS6— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) October 23, 2021
