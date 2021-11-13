You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 8 Sooners' implosion in 27-14 loss to No. 13 Baylor

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 26 min to read
Marvin Mims

Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Mims during the game against No. 13 Baylor in Waco on Nov. 13.

 Trey Young/The Daily

WACO — No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) suffered a disastrous 27-14 loss to No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) at McLane Stadium on Saturday.

Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams struggled mightily, completing just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards while tossing two interceptions. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler replaced him late in the third quarter before he reentered in the fourth. OU's defense allowed 413 yards despite redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah's stellar effort, which included 10 tackles — 1.5 for loss — and a forced fumble.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' collapse:

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments