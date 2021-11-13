OU football: Twitter reacts to No. 8 Sooners' implosion in 27-14 loss to No. 13 Baylor

WACO — No. 8 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) suffered a disastrous 27-14 loss to No. 13 Baylor (8-2, 5-2) at McLane Stadium on Saturday.
Freshman quarterback Caleb Williams struggled mightily, completing just 10-of-19 passes for 146 yards while tossing two interceptions. Redshirt sophomore Spencer Rattler replaced him late in the third quarter before he reentered in the fourth. OU's defense allowed 413 yards despite redshirt junior linebacker Brian Asamoah's stellar effort, which included 10 tackles — 1.5 for loss — and a forced fumble.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' collapse:
Oklahoma leads the All time series 28-3....Oh no— Sidelines-OU (@SSN_Oklahoma) November 13, 2021
LET’S ROCK— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
NICE DEFENSE OU!— Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) November 13, 2021
OU bailed out by dumb coaching there.— Steve Bullard (@stevebullard) November 13, 2021
BEEEEEEEEND but not broken. #Sooners force a turnover on downs but are pinned inside the 5 on offense.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
I do not recognize this OU offense. This is awful.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 13, 2021
Yeahhhhhhh. This ain’t it so far.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
I’m not having fun thus far— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
You can't squander stops from this defense. They ain't THAT good.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 13, 2021
Defense is back to lifeOffense get your stuff together— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 13, 2021
LFG SPEED D!— DaShaun White (@Demoeto) November 13, 2021
Craig woke up and chose violence. https://t.co/0dPN5tUtnt— Josh McCuistion (@Josh_Scoop) November 13, 2021
Hear me out— maybe the Big XII just isn’t very good— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
IT got more PBUs than me 😐😭😂— DaShaun White (@Demoeto) November 13, 2021
🚨TURNOVER ALERT🚨DTY with the pick!— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) November 13, 2021
How was that not Interfering with the receiver? Dude grabbed Mims arm before the ball arrived #Sooners— John (@Klamachpin88) November 13, 2021
GRAY! pic.twitter.com/yHUKbdIboL— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
Massive play by Gray/Haselwood’s block set that up. Cannot go unnoticed— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
Isaiah said😂😂😂😂 @Isaiah_t55 pic.twitter.com/BM4teUl3oi— Jocelyn Alo (@78jocelyn_alo) November 13, 2021
Brian Asamoah has been fantastic so far. He’s all over the place.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) November 13, 2021
There’s the OU defense that we all know and day drink over.— Boomer 🥃 (@BoomerBourbon) November 13, 2021
Gabe should have never kicked that damn burrito— JC⚜️ (@JusticeCald) November 13, 2021
Stoops drop, CW pick, & a Brkic missed FG?? Wtf is going on 😂— Quinn (@soonergoat) November 13, 2021
Not a great day for Brkic as kick sails out of bounds to start the second half pic.twitter.com/XtIdMYEZE9— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) November 13, 2021
That’s inexcusable— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
Barry Switzer just walked into the bar I’m at watching the game. I hope it’s good luck.— Colton Rapstine (@colt45rap) November 13, 2021
Baylor leads Oklahoma 10-7 with 11:49 left in the 3rd quarter.Once again we are in the mode.. pic.twitter.com/N4LmWPb8v0— KC🏴☠️ (@KcHolz) November 13, 2021
Another reallllllly bad decision by Caleb Williams results in another interception— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) November 13, 2021
Everything about that play is wrong—like mayonnaise on a steak.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 13, 2021
Today’s the first time Caleb Williams has looked like a freshman— Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
How we are 9-0 will forever remain a mystery— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
Adversity.— Elijah Harkless (@ejay_hoops2) November 13, 2021
FISTS UP THAT WAS HUGE— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
Man you are having a day bro @BrianAsamoah2— Jordan Evans (@jordanevans_50) November 13, 2021
That boy @BrianAsamoah2 balling!!!!!💪🏾💪🏾— K9 (@KennethMurray) November 13, 2021
Alright Caleb, shut us up here— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
Are we sure we want to move to the SEC? Our style this year makes more sense for the B1G. I know @RedDirtSport would be happy— Through the Keyhole (@KeyholePod) November 13, 2021
We all knew the game would come where Caleb Williams would look like a freshman. His defense is giving him a break, let’s see if he can capitalize— Josh Neighbors (@JoshNeighbors_) November 13, 2021
Love Klatt 😂‘Caleb Williams has not played great today’ pic.twitter.com/093Fmpigve— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) November 13, 2021
Is Mario Williams hurt? Anyway, would like to see some jet motion here soon.— Allen Kenney (@BlatantHomerism) November 13, 2021
And Fox goes to commercial before showing the replay review. 🤦♂️— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021
OU in September vs. OU in November pic.twitter.com/nuqwEl9Nfo— Joe Buettner (@JoeBuettner) November 13, 2021
Man Caleb’s accuracy is insanely off today— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
Things are not looking good for Oklahoma on offense pic.twitter.com/c2EuPhGRBF— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
Nothing says Oklahoma is going to have a rough day like College GameDay setting up shop in Oxford, apparently.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 13, 2021
Spencer Rattler was benched for playing worse than this.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 13, 2021
OU play calling is trash! 😤— Rufus Alexander (@CoachRufus42) November 13, 2021
"We want Spencer" 👀 pic.twitter.com/HwKnz7j2Zz— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
We are 9-0 and I’m already thinking maybe next season will be better— FQ Oklahoma (@fifthquarterou) November 13, 2021
Run Kennedy Brooks damn pic.twitter.com/1vHZ0U9uQ3— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 13, 2021
Six weeks ago🗣“We want Caleb” pic.twitter.com/FYWaUYAVZl— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 13, 2021
🙏 for @calebkkelly https://t.co/7phbP9jzLS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) November 13, 2021
Spencer Rattler is in at QB with Oklahoma down 10-7 pic.twitter.com/f49xOx611S— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
This was after A BYE WEEK— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
November 13, 2021
Wonder if we’ll get a Bo Davis video on the team bus after this thing.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
Dave Aranda is to Lincoln Riley what Oklahoma is to Texas.— RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 13, 2021
I hate getting beat off a bye. It's just annoying— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) November 13, 2021
Aaaaaaaaand this is why fans should have not had their panties in a wad over the CFP rankings.— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
I’m naming my first kid Gerry— Reese Gorman (@reeseg_3) November 13, 2021
Caleb Williams is back in at QB for Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/fGUKCBuDcv— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 13, 2021
OU has to win out to make the Big XII Title game.I do not see that happening rn— Crimson and Not Big 12 Machine (@CCMachine) November 13, 2021
THE BIG 12 HAS BEEN ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION pic.twitter.com/RuuDT498tM— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 13, 2021
Yes Lincoln, yell at the refs! It’s totally their fault this game went the way it did!— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) November 13, 2021
Baylor kicking a walk-off field goal while leading OU by 10 as students chant “S-E-C” is unequivocally the greatest moment in Big 12 football history.— Dean Straka (@DWStraka49) November 13, 2021
