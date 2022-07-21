 Skip to main content
OU football: Twitter reacts to Kyler Murray's 5-year extension with Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray

Former OU football player Kyler Murray in attendance during the spring game on April 23.

 Trey Young/The Daily

After an offseason filled with drama, Kyler Murray is staying in Arizona.

The Cardinals and Murray agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Thursday. The deal includes $160 million in guaranteed money and will keep Murray in the desert for the next seven seasons. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the signing:

