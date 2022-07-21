OU football: Twitter reacts to Kyler Murray's 5-year extension with Arizona Cardinals

After an offseason filled with drama, Kyler Murray is staying in Arizona.
The Cardinals and Murray agreed to a five-year extension worth $230.5 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Thursday. The deal includes $160 million in guaranteed money and will keep Murray in the desert for the next seven seasons.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the signing:
Kyler Murray waking up tomorrow pic.twitter.com/LOxDnYc84L— Overtime (@overtime) July 21, 2022
Breaking: The Cardinals are giving Kyler Murray a five-year, $230.5 million deal that includes $160 million guaranteed, a source told @adamschefter.Murray is now the second highest-paid QB with an average at $46.1 million per year. pic.twitter.com/pOXNBp40Oe— ESPN (@espn) July 21, 2022
Highest AAV for the 2022 NFL Season: Aaron Rodgers: $50.3MKYLER MURRAY: $46.1MDeshaun Watson: $46MPatrick Mahomes: $45MJosh Allen: $43M pic.twitter.com/UqPYOb1CQY— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 21, 2022
Kyler Murray is the only player in NFL history with 70 touchdown passes and 20 rushing touchdowns in his first 3 seasons. https://t.co/FVQH3fDhxS— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 21, 2022
https://t.co/urMzzSKAt9 pic.twitter.com/sfySGQUcGC— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) July 21, 2022
July 21, 2022
- 2019 Rookie of the Year- 2x Pro Bowl- First player with 70+ passing TDs and 20+ rushing TDs in his first three seasons- First player with 3,500+ passing yards and 400+ rushing in each of his first three seasons@K1 has been electric since joining the league. 😤 pic.twitter.com/AkxT9SIweE— NFL (@NFL) July 21, 2022
Congrats @K1!#OUDNA https://t.co/9WG9eFTRJ2— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 21, 2022
Deshaun Watson's contract with the Browns: 5-years, $230M (fully guaranteed). $46M per year.Kyler Murray's extension with the Cardinals: 5-years, $230.5M ($160M guaranteed). $46.1M per year.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 21, 2022
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.