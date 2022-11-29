 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners’ Theo Wease says ‘I haven’t come to a conclusion yet’ on bowl game, potential transfer

Theo Wease Jr.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. before the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Wide receiver Theo Wease says he hasn’t officially decided whether he will play in Oklahoma’s bowl game in December or remain in Norman next season despite a report of his impending transfer.

“I haven’t really come to a conclusion yet,” Wease said in a video interview with former Sooners Gabe Ikard and Dusty Dvoracek, published Tuesday via their NIL venture, Strengthening Oklahoma.

“I’ve just still been talking to my family, just trying to figure out what they think is best for me, what I think is best for me, and just continuing to talk to the coaches as well, too. But I’m not in a rush to make any decision. Y’all know I love Sooner Nation.”

Mike Roach of 247Sports reported Monday that Wease planned to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, citing a source close to the redshirt junior pass catcher.

Confusion ensued on Twitter less than an hour after Roach’s report when a tweet surfaced from Wease’s account promoting the Crimson and Cream NIL collective.

This season, Wease has recorded 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns. He previously entered the portal last offseason before deciding to return to OU.

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

