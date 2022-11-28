 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Theo Wease Jr.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. during the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports' Mike Roach reported Monday.

A former five-star recruit in OU's 2019 class, Wease previously searched for a new home in the portal last offseason before choosing to return to OU.

This season, Wease has recorded 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns. However, Wease was also held without a catch in the Sooners' losses to TCU, Texas and West Virginia.

The Allen, Texas, native snagged a career-long 61-yard touchdown catch and delivered a career-high 123 yards in OU's 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.

"I plan to talk to my family, see what they think the best is for me... I'm not rushing no decisions," Wease said afterward when asked about his future with the program, given that he went through senior day proceedings on Nov. 19.

Across his four seasons in Norman, Wease has registered 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed all but one game during the 2021 season due to an ankle injury.

Wease would be the first Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments