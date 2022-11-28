OU football: Sooners wide receiver Theo Wease to enter NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Oklahoma redshirt junior wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, 247Sports' Mike Roach reported Monday.
Per a source close to him, Oklahoma wide receiver Theo Wease is expected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Wease has 1,044 career yards and 10 touchdowns. He will be a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left. @247SportsPortal @chris_hummer @BrandonDrumm247— Mike Roach (@MikeRoach247) November 28, 2022
A former five-star recruit in OU's 2019 class, Wease previously searched for a new home in the portal last offseason before choosing to return to OU.
This season, Wease has recorded 19 catches for 378 yards and four touchdowns. However, Wease was also held without a catch in the Sooners' losses to TCU, Texas and West Virginia.
The Allen, Texas, native snagged a career-long 61-yard touchdown catch and delivered a career-high 123 yards in OU's 51-48 overtime loss at Texas Tech on Saturday.
"I plan to talk to my family, see what they think the best is for me... I'm not rushing no decisions," Wease said afterward when asked about his future with the program, given that he went through senior day proceedings on Nov. 19.
Across his four seasons in Norman, Wease has registered 64 receptions for 1,044 yards and 10 touchdowns. He missed all but one game during the 2021 season due to an ankle injury.
Wease would be the first Oklahoma player to enter the transfer portal since the conclusion of the regular season.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.