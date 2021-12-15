OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Brey Walker exits NCAA Transfer Portal, returns to Oklahoma, per report

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker has left the NCAA Transfer Portal and returned to OU, per a report by SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.
Offensive lineman Brey Walker has returned to #OU, per his father. He was back at practice Saturday and is with #Sooners once again @RivalsPortal— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) December 15, 2021
Walker entered the transfer portal on Dec. 3, days after Lincoln Riley departed from the Sooners to become the head coach at USC on Nov. 28.
Entering the 2021 season, Walker appeared in 16 total games across three seasons for OU and started in two games in 2019. The redshirt junior appeared in 11 of 12 games for Oklahoma this season.
A Moore native, Walker was a five-star recruit in 2018 by 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit in the country by 247.
Walker was one of seven Sooners to enter the transfer portal after Riley left the team, and so far he's the lone player to return to OU.
Receiver Jadon Haselwood transferred to Arkansas on Dec. 5 while quarterback Spencer Rattler and H-back Austin Stogner announced they're leaving for South Carolina on Dec. 13. Linebacker Jamal Morris, receiver Theo Wease and receiver Marcellus Crutchfield are still in the transfer portal.
