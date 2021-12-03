You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners offensive lineman Brey Walker enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports

Brey Walker

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Brey Walker practices during spring practice March 7, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per reports by The Athletic's Jason Kersey and SoonerScoop's Bob Przybylo.

Entering the 2021 season, the redshirt junior appeared in 16 total games across three seasons for OU and started in two games in 2019. He appeared in 11 of 12 games for Oklahoma this season.

A Moore native, Walker was a five-star recruit in 2018 by 247Sports' composite rankings. He was also ranked as the No. 15 overall recruit in the country by 247.

Walker is the sixth Sooner to enter the transfer portal since Lincoln Riley departed from OU to become the head coach at USC on Nov. 28. Walker joins quarterback Spencer Rattler, receiver Jadon Haselwood, H-back Austin Stogner, receiver Theo Wease and receiver Marcellus Crutchfield in the portal.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

