 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White declares for NFL Draft

DaShaun White

Senior linebacker DaShaun White during the Bedlam game against No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Nov. 27.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma fifth-year senior DaShaun White declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday. The 2022 season was his final year of eligibility. 

White flourished during his COVID-19 year at OU, recording 90 tackles while acclimating to the Cheetah position, a hybrid between strong side linebacker and nickelback, in Brent Venables defense.

For his Sooners career, White logged 249 tackles with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. He delivered the best performance of his career, which included a team-high 14 tackles, in the 27-13 win over Iowa State on Oct. 29.

White is the fifth OU player to declare for the draft, following running back Eric Gray, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, who all opted out of the Sooners' 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State on Dec. 29.

Newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He is a senior majoring in journalism and has interned at the Tulsa World and the Detroit Free Press.

Load comments