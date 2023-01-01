OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma fifth-year senior DaShaun White declared for the NFL Draft on Sunday. The 2022 season was his final year of eligibility.
January 2, 2023
White flourished during his COVID-19 year at OU, recording 90 tackles while acclimating to the Cheetah position, a hybrid between strong side linebacker and nickelback, in Brent Venables defense.
For his Sooners career, White logged 249 tackles with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. He delivered the best performance of his career, which included a team-high 14 tackles, in the 27-13 win over Iowa State on Oct. 29.
White is the fifth OU player to declare for the draft, following running back Eric Gray, defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and offensive tackles Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris, who all opted out of the Sooners' 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State on Dec. 29.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.