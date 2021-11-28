You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

OU football: Sooners' Lincoln Riley to become USC's next head coach, per reports

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Lincoln Riley

OU head coach Lincoln Riley during the homecoming game against TCU on Oct. 16.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley has reportedly accepted an offer to become Southern California's next head coach, according to multiple Sunday afternoon reports.

Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel initially reported Riley's intentions to head to Los Angeles, with The Athletic's Bruce Feldman confirming. On3's Matt Zenitz also reports Riley informed his staff at OU of his departure on Sunday.

Thamel expects USC to announce the move within the next 24 hours, as the final details are still being worked out. Former OU defensive lineman and current ESPN analyst Dusty Dvoracek tweeted he expects Bob Stoops, who coached the Sooners from 1999-2016, to be named OU's interim head coach. The Athletic's Jason Kersey later confirmed that report.

The news comes as a surprise after Riley shot down festering rumors linking him to LSU's head coaching vacancy following his No. 10 Sooners' Bedlam loss to No. 7 Oklahoma State on Saturday night. With the defeat, OU fell short of its opportunity to compete for a seventh straight Big 12 title.

At USC, Riley would replace Clay Helton, who coached the Trojans to a 46-24 record before being fired on Sept. 13. Donte Williams has been acting as USC's interim head coach since Helton's departure.

Riley, whose contract at OU was worth $6.5 million, departs Norman with a 55-10 record. He led the Sooners to four Big 12 Championships and three College Football Playoff appearances. Riley also developed Heisman Trophy winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray and finalist Jalen Hurts, who’ve all become starting NFL quarterbacks.

Newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Mason Young is the OU Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has covered women's gym, wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. Email Mason at masyoung@ou.edu and follow him on Twitter @Mason_Young_0

Load comments