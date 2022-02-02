 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners hire former Clemson analyst J.P. Losman as player personnel and football administration assistant, per report

Helmet

An OU helmet in the end zone before the game against West Virginia on Sep. 25.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma is hiring Clemson’s J.P. Losman to work in player personnel and football administration, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Losman served as an offensive analyst for the Tigers for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. Prior, he was a student coaching intern at Clemson from 2017-19. 

A former Tulane quarterback, Losman was named second team All-Conference USA in 2003 before being drafted in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills. He spent eight seasons in the NFL with the Bills, Oakland Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins. 

With tgw hire, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables brings another familiar face to Norman from Clemson along with defensive coordinator Ted Roof, defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis and co-defensive coordinator Todd Bates. 

