OU football: Sooners fall 49-0 to Texas in 2022 Red River Showdown (Live scoring summary, highlights)

DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (4-2, 2-1) 49-0 in the 2022 Red River Showdown Saturday afternoon.
The Sooners' defense allowed 585 total yards as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 21-for-31 with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns. OU backup quarterback Davis Beville never found a rhythm and finished 6-for-12 with 38 yards and an interception.
Here's the scoring summary from Oklahoma's loss:
Q4 (12:11) Longhorns 49, Sooners 0 - Jonathon Brooks scores a 18-yard rushing touchdown.
Q3 (1:57) Longhorns 42, Sooners 0 - Ewers throws a 18-yard touchdown to Sanders.
Q3 (5:01) Longhorns 35, Sooners 0 - Robinson scores a 11-yard rushing touchdown.
Q2 (:18) Longhorns 28, Sooners 0 - Ewers throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
Q2 (7:31) Longhorns 21, Sooners 0 - Ewers throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Keilan Robinson.
Q2 (12:40) Longhorns 14, Sooners 0 - Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy.
EWERS TO WORTHY FOR SIX pic.twitter.com/BSnJXY4BvV— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) October 8, 2022
Q1 (6:48) Longhorns 7, Sooners 0 - Junior running back Bijan Robinson scores a 2-yard rushing touchdown.
