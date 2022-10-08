 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooners fall 49-0 to Texas in 2022 Red River Showdown (Live scoring summary, highlights)

Eric Gray

Senior running back Eric Gray during the game against Texas on Oct. 8.

DALLAS — Oklahoma (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) fell to Texas (4-2, 2-1) 49-0 in the 2022 Red River Showdown Saturday afternoon.

The Sooners' defense allowed 585 total yards as Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers finished 21-for-31 with 289 passing yards and four touchdowns. OU backup quarterback Davis Beville never found a rhythm and finished 6-for-12 with 38 yards and an interception. 

Here's the scoring summary from Oklahoma's loss: 

Q4 (12:11) Longhorns 49, Sooners 0 - Jonathon Brooks scores a 18-yard rushing touchdown. 

Q3 (1:57) Longhorns 42, Sooners 0 - Ewers throws a 18-yard touchdown to Sanders. 

Q3 (5:01) Longhorns 35, Sooners 0 - Robinson scores a 11-yard rushing touchdown. 

Q2 (:18) Longhorns 28, Sooners 0 - Ewers throws a 24-yard touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders. 

Q2 (7:31) Longhorns 21, Sooners 0 - Ewers throws a 15-yard touchdown pass to running back Keilan Robinson. 

Q2 (12:40) Longhorns 14, Sooners 0 - Redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a 10-yard touchdown pass to sophomore wide receiver Xavier Worthy. 

Q1 (6:48) Longhorns 7, Sooners 0 - Junior running back Bijan Robinson scores a 2-yard rushing touchdown.

Assistant sports editor

Colton Sulley is one of the OU Daily's assistant sports editors and covers OU football. He is a junior majoring in journalism. 

