OU football: Sooners fall 35-32 to No. 13 Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl (Scoring recap, Twitter reactions)

Oklahoma fell to No. 13 Florida State 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl to conclude its first season under head coach Brent Venables.
The Sooners' (6-7) loss to the Seminoles (10-3) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando handed them their first losing season since 1998.
Here's OU Daily's scoring recap:
Q4 (0:55) Florida State 35, Sooners 32 - Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald makes a 32-yard field goal.
Q4 (3:37) Sooners 32, Florida State 32 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.
Q4 (7:22) Florida State 32, Sooners 25 - Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis throws a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Markeston Douglas.
Q4 (11:05) Sooners 25, Florida State 25 - Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward rushes 38 yards for a touchdown.
Q4 (13:22) Sooners 25, Florida State 18 - OU running back Gavin Sawchuk rushes 15 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completes a two-point pass to tight end Brayden Willis.
The Name's Sawchuk. Gavin Sawchuk. Remember it.#OUDNA | @G27football pic.twitter.com/puP75YchgZ— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2022
Gabriel finds Willis for the 2-point conversion. pic.twitter.com/oOVsts1TYQ— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2022
Q3 (5:33) Florida State 18, Sooners 17 - Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward rushes one yard for a touchdown.
Q2 (0:15) Sooners 17, Florida State 11 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 41-yard field goal.
Q2 (7:18) Sooners 14, Florida State 11 - Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis throws a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald completes a two-point pass to tight end Wyatt Rector.
Q2 (14:31) Sooners 14, Florida State 3 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes eight yards for a touchdown.
DG GOES AIRBORNE FOR 6 pic.twitter.com/n9rNrm83F6— Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) December 29, 2022
Q1 (7:01) Sooners 7, Florida State 3 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨Dillon Gabriel hits Jalil Farooq on 2nd and 20 to give Oklahoma an early 7-3 lead. 🔥#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/9CjDmL5k3G— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
Q1 (11:26) Florida State 3, Sooners 0 - Seminoles kicker Ryan Fitzgerald makes a 22-yard field goal.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
🗣️ 𝙇𝙚𝙩’𝙨 𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙄𝙩#OUDNA | #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/9PDB1Ikw2E— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) December 29, 2022
FSU QB is nice, their O workin quick and staying balanced. D gotta tackle more physical but good job staying strong in red zone— J.D. Runnels jr. (@Coach_JD38) December 29, 2022
Faroooooq— LASooner (@TheLASooner) December 29, 2022
Gavin Sawchuk gets his first Oklahoma carry. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/vpceDGkIBK— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
LFG!!!!!— Dede Westbrook (@DedeTHEGreat11) December 29, 2022
DG ➡️ 𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗼𝗾 for 6️⃣!@_dillongabriel_ @jalilway_#OUDNA | #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/TG1BzBHzza— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 29, 2022
Regardless what happens during this Game! Man I love Being a Sooner @OU_Football!!! #Boomer #CheezItBowl— Roy Williams (@roywilliams31) December 29, 2022
4th down 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗣 🛑@Jeffery5621 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/4aH6Ay0UaV— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 29, 2022
Jeffery Johnson shuts it down on 4th Down. 💪 pic.twitter.com/Y2FjoXc8iL— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
Dillon Gabriel avoids the pressure this time for a big gain. pic.twitter.com/sfVlk0uw5W— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
Dillon Gabriel keeps it and scores. 😤#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/VQZQsysopU— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
Danny Stutsman out there huntin'. 😱 pic.twitter.com/glJCygRzgL— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
QB1 through the air & on the ground 🙌@_dillongabriel_ | #OUDNA https://t.co/0HOnUXNyv3 pic.twitter.com/rkBsj3bCGc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 29, 2022
Dillon Gabriel needs to learn how to throw the ball away this offseason.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) December 29, 2022
Isaiah Coe shuts it down on 3rd down. 😤 pic.twitter.com/iNzqEpBwXN— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 29, 2022
Tacked on 3️⃣@zach_schmit39 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/Lt5amXk2Mx— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2022
𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗵.#OUDNA | #CheezItBowl pic.twitter.com/awB924ZRsb— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2022
LEVERAGE NAME OF THE GAME!!!!— Dominique Franks (@DFranks24) December 30, 2022
𝙒𝙚𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙍𝙤𝙤𝙢 𝙒𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮 💪 @Bwillis_11 pic.twitter.com/wUUDG50uf5— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2022
#9 is a grown. man. @JimNagy_SB— Jeremiah Hall (@Jeremiah_hall27) December 30, 2022
Weightroom Willy— Theo Wease Jr (@_TheoWeaseJr) December 30, 2022
We Lift!— Anton Harrison ₇₁ (@Ayee_Tonn) December 30, 2022
Marvin Mims. Again. 😱 pic.twitter.com/N45i18sgvi— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) December 30, 2022
Between Sawchuk, Farooq and Barnes the #Sooners should be really confident about the young skill players they have to work with next season. All three of those dudes have put on tonight.— Mason Young (@Mason_Young_0) December 30, 2022
6-7 team energy— Christopher Oven (@Chris_Oven) December 30, 2022
Lol— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) December 30, 2022
Helluva fight. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/CjeHi6gCWD— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 30, 2022
How many holding calls were on FSU? I'll wait.— LASooner (@TheLASooner) December 30, 2022
Gotta wonder about those timeouts used in the third quarter in a situation like this— Austin Curtright (@AustinCurtright) December 30, 2022
Editor's Note: OU Daily's reporting on the Cheez-It Bowl is being produced remotely from Norman.
