OU football: Sooners fall 35-32 to No. 13 Florida State in Cheez-It Bowl (Scoring recap, Twitter reactions)

Dillon Gabriel

Redshirt junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel during the game against Kansas on Oct. 15.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

Oklahoma fell to No. 13 Florida State 35-32 in the Cheez-It Bowl to conclude its first season under head coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners' (6-7) loss to the Seminoles (10-3) at Camping World Stadium in Orlando handed them their first losing season since 1998.

Here's OU Daily's scoring recap:

Q4 (0:55) Florida State 35, Sooners 32 - Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald makes a 32-yard field goal.

Q4 (3:37) Sooners 32, Florida State 32 - OU running back Jovantae Barnes rushes 12 yards for a touchdown.

Q4 (7:22) Florida State 32, Sooners 25 - Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis throws a 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end Markeston Douglas.

Q4 (11:05) Sooners 25, Florida State 25 - Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward rushes 38 yards for a touchdown.

Q4 (13:22) Sooners 25, Florida State 18 - OU running back Gavin Sawchuk rushes 15 yards for a touchdown. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel completes a two-point pass to tight end Brayden Willis.

Q3 (5:33) Florida State 18, Sooners 17 - Seminoles running back Treshaun Ward rushes one yard for a touchdown.

Q2 (0:15) Sooners 17, Florida State 11 - OU kicker Zach Schmit makes a 41-yard field goal.

Q2 (7:18) Sooners 14, Florida State 11 - Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis throws a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ontaria Wilson. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald completes a two-point pass to tight end Wyatt Rector.

Q2 (14:31) Sooners 14, Florida State 3 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel rushes eight yards for a touchdown.

Q1 (7:01) Sooners 7, Florida State 3 - OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws a 22-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jalil Farooq.

Q1 (11:26) Florida State 3, Sooners 0 - Seminoles kicker Ryan Fitzgerald makes a 22-yard field goal.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

Editor's Note: OU Daily's reporting on the Cheez-It Bowl is being produced remotely from Norman.

