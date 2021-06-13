OU football: Sooners' defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas arrested

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has been arrested for driving under the influence and failing to appear to court for a petty larceny charge early Sunday morning, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office logs.
The fifth-year senior was arrested at 2:08 a.m and booked into detention center at 2:59 a.m. Further details about Thomas' arrest are unclear at this time.
The Tulsa native started all 11 games for the Sooners last season, where he led the team with 8.5 sacks en route to being selected to second-team All-Big 12.
Thomas was a four-star recruit out of high school, per Rivals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.