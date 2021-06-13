You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners' defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas arrested

Isaiah Thomas

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas speaks to the Sooners before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas has been arrested for driving under the influence and failing to appear to court for a petty larceny charge early Sunday morning, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office logs. 

The fifth-year senior was arrested at 2:08 a.m and booked into detention center at 2:59 a.m. Further details about Thomas' arrest are unclear at this time.

The Tulsa native started all 11 games for the Sooners last season, where he led the team with 8.5 sacks en route to being selected to second-team All-Big 12. 

Thomas was a four-star recruit out of high school, per Rivals.

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

