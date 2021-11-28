You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners defensive coordinator Alex Grinch to join Lincoln Riley at USC, per ESPN

Alex Grinch

Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch during the final home game against Iowa State on Nov. 20.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch is leaving the Sooners to join Lincoln Riley at USC, according to a report by ESPN's Chris Low.

Grinch served as OU's defense coordinator for three seasons. He was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award — which is annually given to the nation's top assistant coach — during his first year with the Sooners in 2019. He has been a nominee for the award four times in his career.

Reports surfaced of Riley leaving Oklahoma for USC on Sunday afternoon before they were later confirmed by both programs. In five seasons as Oklahoma's head coach, Riley went 55-10, won four Big 12 Championships and led the Sooners to three College Football Playoff appearances. His contract at OU was worth $6.5 million. Grinch's contract was worth $1.8 million.

The Sooners will discover their postseason fate on Dec. 5. Bob Stoops will serve as OU's interim head coach in its bowl game.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism senior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

