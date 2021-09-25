OU football: Sooners crowd calls for Spencer Rattler's benching, chants 'We want Caleb' after interception against West Virginia

The crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium chanted "We want Caleb," after redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception in the second quarter of OU's game against West Virginia on Saturday.
Oklahoma fans chanting “We want Caleb” after Spencer Rattler’s last INT😳 pic.twitter.com/FYWaUYAVZl— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 26, 2021
“WE WANT CALEB”#Sooners pic.twitter.com/Si0UH42LH4— BoomSoon (@Jaben4Real) September 26, 2021
"We want Caleb."After Spencer Rattler threw an interception, Oklahoma fans started chanting for backup QB Caleb Williams.Williams is a true freshman and a top-10 prospect from the 2021 recruiting class.🎥 @espn pic.twitter.com/klpk4kKHNF— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 26, 2021
The Sooner faithful were referencing five-star freshman backup Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2021 cycle.
Rattler's pass was intended for redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops near the West Virginia sideline, but instead became his third interception of the season. The Phoenix native finished the first half 7-for-11 passing with 73 yards and a touchdown.
Williams appeared in the Sooners' 76-0 win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11, completing 5-of-10 passes for 84 yards, with 60 on the ground.
WVU leads OU 10-7 at halftime.
