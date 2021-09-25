You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners crowd calls for Spencer Rattler's benching, chants 'We want Caleb' after interception against West Virginia

Spencer Rattler

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler runs out before the game against Nebraska on Sept. 18.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

The crowd at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium chanted "We want Caleb," after redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception in the second quarter of OU's game against West Virginia on Saturday.

The Sooner faithful were referencing five-star freshman backup Caleb Williams, who was the No. 1 ranked quarterback recruit in the 2021 cycle. 

Rattler's pass was intended for redshirt junior receiver Drake Stoops near the West Virginia sideline, but instead became his third interception of the season. The Phoenix native finished the first half 7-for-11 passing with 73 yards and a touchdown.

Williams appeared in the Sooners' 76-0 win over Western Carolina on Sept. 11, completing 5-of-10 passes for 84 yards, with 60 on the ground.

WVU leads OU 10-7 at halftime.

Austin Curtright is a journalism junior and one of The Daily's assistant sports editors. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

