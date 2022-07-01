OU football: Sooner 2023 commit, 5-star quarterback Jackson Arnold named Elite 11 MVP

Five-star quarterback and Oklahoma 2023 commit Jackson Arnold was named the MVP of the Elite 11 QB competition camp Thursday.
The 2022 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝟏𝟏 𝐌𝐕𝐏, @_JacksonArnold_! pic.twitter.com/q8CZ9Tll53— Elite11 (@Elite11) June 30, 2022
Arnold, the nation's No. 5 ranked quarterback, announced his commitment to OU on January 24. The Denton, Texas, native chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati and others.
Congrats @_JacksonArnold_ Big year coming!! https://t.co/dh6H9uZQmX— Cade Klubnik (@CadeKlubnikQB) June 30, 2022
The 6-foot-1, 198-pound prospect will be entering his senior year at Guyer High School and is OU's lone five-star recruit committed to the 2023 class.
Former Sooners Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler previously took home the award in 2018 and 2020, respectively.
