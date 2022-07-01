 Skip to main content
OU football: Sooner 2023 commit, 5-star quarterback Jackson Arnold named Elite 11 MVP

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeff Lebby

Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby during the Sooners' open practice on March 28.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Five-star quarterback and Oklahoma 2023 commit Jackson Arnold was named the MVP of the Elite 11 QB competition camp Thursday.

Arnold, the nation's No. 5 ranked quarterback, announced his commitment to OU on January 24. The Denton, Texas, native chose the Sooners over Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Cincinnati and others.

The 6-foot-1, 198-pound prospect will be entering his senior year at Guyer High School and is OU's lone five-star recruit committed to the 2023 class. 

Former Sooners Caleb Williams and Spencer Rattler previously took home the award in 2018 and 2020, respectively. 

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

